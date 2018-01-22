ZZ Top set for 5-show run at Venetian Theater

The three-man band of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard has been a unit for nearly 50 years

ZZ Top, the hugely successful and readily recognizable “Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” is set for a five-show run on the Strip.

Tour promoter, Live Nation, announced ZZ Top will perform at 8 p.m. April 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28 at The Venetian Theater. Tickets range from $59-$299, not including fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, venetian.com, box offices at The Venetian or The Palazzo. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

A $350 meet-and-greet package also is being offered.

The three-man band of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard has been a unit for nearly 50 years. Beard, the drummer, is the only member who does not wear a long beard, the band’s visual trademark for decades.

ZZ Top’s 1982 album “Eliminator” is a certified Diamond-selling release, with more than 10 million in sales, and produced the classic-rock hits “Gimme All Your Lovin’”, “Got Me Under Pressure”, “Sharp Dressed Man”, “TV Dinners” and “Legs.”

ZZ TOP fan club members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Venetian/Palazzo Grazie club members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to buying tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Presale of tickets ends at 10 p.m. Thursday.

