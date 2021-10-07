ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair

Billy F. Gibbons is impressed with Elwood Francis’ playing technique, which he says gives the band “propulsion.”

FILE - Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. ZZ Top has announced that Hill, one of the Texas blues trio's bearded figures and bassist, has died at his Houston home. He was 72. In a Facebook post, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed Wednesday, July 29, 2021, that Hill had died in his sleep. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides up the Strip in Las Vegas with Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks toca ante el público en el Allegiant Stadium el viernes 10 de julio de 2021, en Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

**** file *** Garth Brooks at Encore Theater, Wynn on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2009 Photos courtesy Henry Dieltz

Corrie Sachs, Mark OToole and Genevieve co-star at Italian American Club on Sunday. (Mark OToole)

The new bassist for ZZ Top, Elwood Francis, doesn’t pluck with his fingers.

He uses a pick instead.

This simple technique is what we’ll call, “Impactful.”

Francis has created a new drive in this 50-year-old band.

“It’s one of the distinguishing elements in Elwood’s playing, using a pick, and it’s just sharpened the attack,” ZZ Top guitarist, vocalist and co-founder Billy F. Gibbons says. “He can really dig in. He adds a propulsion to the songs that is really enjoyable.”

Francis, the band’s guitar tech for 30 years, is onstage with Gibbons and Frank Beard as ZZ Top returns to The Venetian Theatre from Friday through Nov. 16. The band’s co-founder and bassist, Dusty Hill, died July 28 at 72.

ZZ Top paused briefly in his honor, then again took to the road, which is what Hill told Gibbons he wanted. Gibbons also honored Hill’s request that Francis step in and continue the show.

Gibbons says the response to the refurbished lineup has been “quite interesting and robust.” Francis looks the part, wearing a beard and cheap sunglasses while playing the boogie-woogie. He has been embraced by the band’s legions of fans.

“On the second night, I looked into the audience and I saw not one, not two, but three giant pieces of cardboard saying, ‘We Love You Elwood!’” Gibbons said. “He has graciously accepted the assignment.”

The show will be tailored to its Las Vegas locale, with a trio of showgirls grooving it up for “Viva Las Vegas.” That was Hill’s song, originally.

In a tale famous in ZZ Top circles, Gibbons had goaded his old friend to sing it about 30 years ago, during a tour stop at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, La.

Elvis had played that venue in 1954 and 1955 while performing in the legendary Louisiana Hayride concerts.

Hill sang the song from then forward, including previous shows in Las Vegas. The music video was filmed on Fremont Street.

“We’ll have, and I’ll sing it now, as a kind of tribute,” Gibbons said. “This show will be a little different. We’ve added a couple of favorites tunes that we’ve opened up to fans to request online. We have some favorite titles that have been absent from the show.

“Those who are fortunate to get over to us at The Venetian will be treated to some some something old, something new and everything in between.”

Adele, Garth … and you

Maybe someone should build a venue called The Rumor Mill. Adele and Garth Brooks seem to be taking up space there, anyway. The latest Twitter martial artistry has them both rumored at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year.

Well, Adele has now been rumored to play Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, The Theater at Resorts World, Park Theater at Park MGM and the Colosseum. Three of those have been name-checked, with zero verification, just in the past eight weeks.

But her new song, for certain, will be called “Easy On Me,” due out Oct. 15.

We did check with the usual suspects on Adele’s options, and there is no confirmation of her being booked in Las Vegas. If/when it actually happens, we will report it.

As for Brooks, we have talked to him about Las Vegas, in July just before his concert at Allegiant Stadium.

Yes, Brooks told us, he is interested in a Las Vegas residency. He returned to his days at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, where he headlined from 2009-14.

That level of intimacy would need to be revived for him to headline another Strip residency show.

“I gotta tell you, I don’t know how comfortable this town is talking about Steve Wynn, but what Steve Wynn did was make it a very intimate night, and that’s what I’m looking for,” Brooks said. “Some of these places, like the guys at the Park or Caesars have — and they are all sweet guys — they’ve got these big places, 4,000-, 5,000-seat places, which are spread out. They are a little harder to play a one-man show, or a band thing. So, you just kinda wait to see what comes up, but anything that’s intimate, anything that’s sincere, that’s right down my alley.”

That summer-time take doesn’t disqualify any venue, of course. But we can anticipate Trisha Yearwood appearing in a Brooks show on the Strip. As he said, “I think it’s a no-brainer to do a Garth-and-Trisha show.”

The Roth Report

Not quite a news break, but David Lee Roth has sold out all five of his performances Dec. 31-Jan. 8 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. That means the original set of seats are gone, with tickets available on the secondary market (where balcony seats are going for $1,270 at this writing).

Roth’s bombshell that he is retiring after the show Jan. 8 has certainly expanded demand in this show. And, in quintessential Roth style, Jan. 8 is also Elvis’ birthday.

We are still confirming the backing band for Roth’s run. He had a trio of wicked-sharp guys in his 2020 series. No names have been passed along. Maybe drummer Alex Van Halen will join the fray in what Roth says will be the final shows performed by any version of Van Halen. We’lll be there, regardless.

Cool Hang Alert

A vintage Vegas hang is on tap Sunday at Italian American Club Showroom. Vocalists Mark OToole, Genevieve and Corrie Sachs star in “This is IT,” with Ned Mills as music director. This is a one-and-done show for three talented and experienced show people. Doors are at 6 p.m., dinner is 6:30 p.m., show at 8. Tickets are $65; hit the IAC website for additional data.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.