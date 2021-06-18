3rd straight day of record heat possible for Las Vegas

Friday’s high for Las Vegas is forecast at 114 degrees, just one degree below the daily high set in 1940, the National Weather Service said.

Another day of record-breaking high temperatures is possible Friday as the heat wave smothering the Las Vegas Valley and much of the U.S. West stretches on.

A high of 114 degrees, just one degree below the record daily high for the date set on June 18, 1940, is expected in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. If temperatures reach or surpass 115, it will be the third record-breaking day for the city in a row.

Temperatures on Thursday were forecast at 113, but the official high measured by the weather service at its official monitoring station at McCarran International Airport reached 114, breaking the previous daily record set in 1940 by one degree. Wednesday’s high came in at 116, surpassing the daily record for June 16 by two degrees and falling just one degree shy of the all-time Las Vegas heat record of 117.

“Keep doing what everybody is doing, try to avoid outside when it’s the hottest hours,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson advised.

An excessive heat warning that began Monday has been extended through 8 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

The heat is blanketing much of the U.S. West this week. In Phoenix, Thursday’s high temperature of 118 broke the daily record for June 17 in the city by four degrees, according to the weather service.

Kingman, Arizona, and Barstow, California, also broke daily records on Thursday, the weather service said. Thursday’s high in Death Valley reached 128 degrees, breaking the old daily record of 122 set on June 17, 1917.

Laughlin is expected to reach a high of 122 on Friday, only a few degrees below Nevada’s all-time record of 125 degrees, set in the area on June 29, 1994, the weather service said.

Stuck at 113 or higher

In Las Vegas, Friday was expected to be the fourth straight day where highs reached at least 113.

The weather service said that since records in the city were first kept in 1937, there have been at least five instances when the high remained at or above 113 for at least five days in a row. The longest stretch was in 1940, when highs hovered at or above 113 for eight consecutive days.

Friday is also bringing a 20 percent chance for isolated showers in the afternoon, but Nickerson said the storms could consist of lightning and thunder without the rain.

Nickerson said Friday afternoon and evening could see wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The heat wave will stretch into the weekend, with highs forecast at 113 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows will be about 89 on Friday and Saturday, before dropping to 84 on Sunday night as the extreme heat is expected to end.

Las Vegas won’t be as hot early next week, but temperatures are still forecast in the triple digits. Monday is expected to reach 107, while Tuesday’s high is forecast at 103, the weather service said.

Safety warnings

Officials have warned people to pay attention to safety warnings during the heat wave by staying inside as much as possible, drinking plenty of water and wearing light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning said, urging people to call 911 for help for possible heatstroke victims.

Hot pavement also can be dangerous to humans and pets, capable of inflicting third-degree burns at the height of the day.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

