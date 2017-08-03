Day 44 (Aug. 3) Hollywood Cars Museum – home to the most famous movie cars such as the DeLorean from “Back to The Future” at Hollywood Cars Museum.

93 Days of Summer: Day 44 — Hollywood Cars Museum

Summer spells boating, camping, backyard barbecues, biking, hiking and picnics. Be you the lazy type who wants to simply hang in a hammock or the energetic type who wants to fly a drone, Las Vegas is blessed with a myriad of things to do — even in this awful heat wave.

Summer officially began when you woke up to the solstice this morning (June 21) with the 5.24 a.m., sunrise. Summer officially ends Sept. 22. If you’re counting that’s exactly 93 days. And, we’ve found an activity for every one of them. Thanks to our friends at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for helping us with this search for almost 100 summer activities.

Some are the expected, but several are off the beaten track. So check back every day for a new one to celebrate the lazy hazy days of the season.

Day 44 (Aug. 3) Hollywood Cars Museum – home to the most famous movie cars such as the DeLorean from “Back to The Future” at Hollywood Cars Museum.

Day 43 (Aug. 2) A Dream Racing Experience – get behind the wheel and drive the megabuck supercars on the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Day 42 (Aug. 1) Big Dog’s Summer Beer Fest – Big Dogs Draft House throws a reggae party and beer fest.

Day 41 (July 31) Comedy magician Adam London — produces laughter and illusions downtown at the D Las Vegas every day!

Day 40 (July 30) Silent Savasana — Poolside yoga done while wearing headphones. This has several locations throughout Las Vegas. Including, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palms, etc.

Day 39 (July 29) Desperado Roller Coaster — It was one of the tallest roller coasters in the world at the time of being built and reaches up to 80 mph. It features a 225-foot drop and a 209-foot lift hill. Head to Primm if you want to experience this!

Day 38 (July 28) Boulder City Walking Audio Tour – The city that built the Hoover Dam has a walking tour containing 11 sites spread over a 1-mile loop. The tour starts at the Historic Boulder Dam Hotel.

Day 37 (July 27) Red Barn Sign on Display at Fashion Show – From the Neon Museum, this sign is going to be displayed for only several months. Come check it out.

Day 36 (July 26) Las Vegas Market Art Festival – This expo is one of the largest home décor and furniture markets in the U.S. at the World Market Center Las Vegas.

Day 35 (July 25) “Defending the Caveman” – A play about the comical differences between men and women at the D Las Vegas starring Kevin Burke.

Day 34 (July 24) The Mob Museum – Learn the history behind organized crime’s original days trying to control Las Vegas at The Mob Museum.

Day 33 (July 23) Spend an hour or more at the Summer Garden in the Bellagio — where the new bright and beautiful plantings prove Vegas isn’t just about horrible heat and mighty monsoons!

Day 32 (July 22) Emerald Cove and Emerald Cave – Enjoy the fun of the Kayak Tour through Emerald Cave at Lake Mead.

Day 31 (July 21) Neon Museum Special Events – Enjoy yoga at the Neon Museum with certified yoga instructor, Eileen Lorraine, as she leads an outdoor class in the shade of the Neon Museum.

Day 30 (July 20) Neon Museum – A program of special events at the Neon Museum amidst the relics of old Vegas signage.

Day 29 (July 19) Seven Magic Mountains – View the public art installation and check out the seven magic mountains that is vibrant with color. South on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Day 28 (July 18) Pink Jeep Tours – Tours of the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, Valley of Fire and more at Pink Jeep Tours.

Day 27 (July 17) Las Vegas 51’s — offers special promotions throughout the season for the beloved home team’s games at Cashman Field.

Day 26 (July 16) Rowing Camp – Experienced or inexperienced at rowing there’s fun for all rowing at the Lakes Las Vegas Rowing Club.

Day 25 (July 15) Camel Safari – Enjoy a safari through the desert while riding a camel in Mesquite.

Day 24 (July 14) NBA Summer League — with games taking place through Sunday alternating between the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas and Mack Center.

Day 23 (July 13) Yoga on the Lawn — Finish off your evening, facing the Red Rock Canyon to the sun setting in the mountains with Yoga on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Day 22 (July 12) Cooking Classes — featuring summer favorites at Sur La Table. Learn how to barbecue like a pro or grill inside the kitchen.

Day 21 (July 11) Helicopter Rides – Night flight, Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Red Rock, Valley of Fire and more enjoy sightseeing above the ground at Grand Canyon Flight.

Day 20 (July 10) Go Bowling — with live music and gourmet dining at Brooklyn Bowl at The LINQ Promenade.

Day 19 (July 9) Hop-On Hop-Off Big Bus Las Vegas Tour — Enjoy some of Las Vegas’ best cultural sites and cruise downtown on a double-decker from Big Bus Tours.

Day 18 (July 8) Farmers Market — Fresh fruit and veggies, jewelry, goods are available at the local Farmers Market in Summerlin every Saturday.

Day 17 (July 7) Visit Valley of Fire — It may be 55 miles from Las Vegas but it has beautiful, massive, red sandstone miracles of nature that make it worth the trip.

Day 16 (July 6) Be a Dolphin Trainer — for the day, painting, yoga, swimming and other activities with the dolphins at The Mirage.

Day 15 (July 5) Summer Movie Series – A family-friendly movie series at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Fashion Show Mall.

Day 14 (July 4) 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration — featuring live entertainment for the whole family.

Day 13 (July 3) UFC International Fight Week — starts with the live taping of FS1’s this Wednesday (July 5) at Park Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel and continues all week at T-Mobile Arena through Saturday.

Day 12 (July 2) Trick Eye Exhibit — is a 3-D experience to talk about as visitors become a part of the art at BLVD Plaza at Monte Carlo.

Day 11 (July 1) The outdoor gondola rides — are a one-of-a-kind experience with singing gondoliers at the Venetian. You will feel as if you are on vacation in the romantic Italian city of Venice!

Day 10 (June 30) Red Rock Canyon — Head away 15 miles west from the Strip and take a sunset horse ride through the wonders of Red Rock Canyon. For a moment you’ll feel like a cowboy or cowgirl among the 2 million plus visitors to the 197,0000-acre national conservation area. It’s also popular for hiking and rock climbing.

Day 9 (June 29) Family Movie Night – Enjoy summer movie viewing every Thursday at the downtown Container Park.

Day 8 (June 28) Shop for the designers at half the price — with a visit to the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas on a daylong spree at Primm with one foot almost over the California border.

Day 7 (June 27) Gordon Ramsay — continues the five-year anniversary celebrations of his Steak restaurant in Paris Las Vegas with a special five-course menu.• Day 6 (June 26) Las Vegas Lift-Off Film Festival – Avenue for young budding filmmakers to showcase their work at the Brenden Theater of The Palms.

• Day 5 (June 25) Blues Brews & BBQs – 14th annual, Brews Blues & BBQ festival being held at the Cannery Casino for lots of fun, food and entertainment.

• Day 4 (June 24) Amazing Las Vegas Comi Con where Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn will be. Bring comics and toys! Comi con is an annual comic book and pop-up culture convention and it is being held at the Las Vegas convention center.

• Day 3 (June 23) Sunset Cinema on the Green – Experience a free outdoor movie under the stars every Friday of the month at the Silverton Casino! It’s a perfect view of the big screen and the headphones feature self-controlled volume. Before this week’s movie “Sing” unspools at dusk there’s a free karaoke session. You are encouraged to bring your own picnic basket or pre-made ones are available along with a bar!

• Day 2 (June 22) SUP – Stand Up Paddle Board Tours at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is where you can learn how to paddle board and see Hoover Dam. The stand-up paddleboard craze is sweeping the nation and Lake Mead is the perfect place to try out the hot new sport. Check out kayaklasvegas.com.

• Day 1 (June 21) Indoor Art Hike – Sculptures, paintings, large-scale installations and more around every corner throughout the Aria. Enjoy a captivating experience as you walk through, viewing the Fine Art Collection at the Aria.