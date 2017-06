93 Days of Summer: Start with indoor art walk

93 Days of Summer starts today.

Summer spells boating, camping, backyard barbecues, biking, hiking and picnics. Be you the lazy type who wants to simply hang in a hammock or the energetic type who wants to fly a drone, Las Vegas is blessed with a myriad of things to do — even in this awful heatwave.

Summer officially began when you woke up to the solstice this morning (June 21) with the 5.24 a.m., sunrise. Summer officially ends Sept. 22. If you’re counting that’s exactly 93 days. And, we’ve found an activity for everyone of them. Thanks to our friends at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for helping us with this search for almost 100 summer activities.

Some are the expected, but several are off the beaten track. So check back every day for a new one to celebrate the lazy hazy days of the season.

Let’s add some culture to the first day of summer and appreciate the wondrous art installations we have dotting our city. But since it’s another 115-degree day in blistering sunshine how about an indoor hike?

• Day 1 (June 21) Indoor Art Hike – Sculptures, paintings, large-scale installations and more around every corner throughout the Aria. Enjoy a captivating experience as you walk through, viewing the Fine Art Collection at the Aria.