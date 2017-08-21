AFAN holds 31st Black & White Party

The theme was a New Orleans soiree but it took a host of Vegas entertainers to bring the Cajun spirit of fun and festivity to the 31st annual Black & White Party to benefit Aid for AIDS of Nevada at the Hard Rock Hotel.
Our favorite Rio magicians Penn & Teller lead an all-star lineup of Vegas entertainers to celebrate at the Muse Hall event: Human Nature, Zowie Bowie, Pia Zamora, “Absinthe’s” Melody Sweets, magicians Chloe Crawford, Jarrett and Raja and Murray Sawchuck.
They were joined by the casts of “Baz,” “Fantasy,” “Magic Mike Live,” “Reverie,” “Chippendales,” Frank Marino’s “Divas,” “Miss Behave,” Jennifer Romas and her “Sexxy” girls, Miss Cuba 2017 Yvette Blaess along with reality TV stars Haley and Emily Ferguson from “The Bachelor” and “Twins Happily Ever After.”
Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue who captured some of the outrageous costumes and personalities who lit up the night.
In addition to the celebrity guests, there were live performances, fashion shows and plenty of food and drink to keep the party going way past midnight.