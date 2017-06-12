Amazing Jonathan returns

Amazing Johnathan speaks Oct. 21, 2014, near the end of a two-hour entertainment event called Entspeaks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)

The wacky wild Absinthe show is to have a spin-off — and executives at Caesars Entertainment and the Gazillionaire’s produced tent show have confirmed to me that “Misbehave” is going to Bally’s. The project is wrapped in secrecy but I’ve learned that Misbehave is formatted as a TV game show with its host Miss Behave in charge of the madness. The shows will start either at the end of this month or early next month in the Liaison cabaret lounge area, which used to be operated as a gay nightclub by Victor Drai.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, the offer to Britney Spears to remain in the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood next year is still “on the table” and awaiting ongoing discussion and negotiation. The eight concerts by Ringo Starr and his band will run from Oct. 13-28 in the mezzanine theater at Planet Hollywood where Holly Madison starred in Peepshow.

BEATING A DEATH SENTENCE: The Amazing one is coming back! Renowned magician and comedian The Amazing Johnathan has pulled off his greatest trick yet — beating the death sentence given to him by his doctors. The expiration date came and went: now AJ who fought for six years against cardiomyopathy, the degenerative weakening of his heart muscle, is feeling stronger than ever and will return with two dates at the Red Rock Resort on Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets will go on sale June 16.

MORE MAGIC: Fellow Vegas magician Jeff McBride goes up against Penn & Teller next month on their “Fool Us” TV show. Jeff relented and agreed to their challenge after they sought him out for the show for two years. If he pulls it off he becomes one of the rare few magicians to have fooled the Rio headliners.

Incidentally, Penn & Teller are in Edinburgh today after performing their shows at the Manchester Arena where a suicide bomber attacked the recent Ariana Grande concert killing 22 people including children and injured 59 others. Penn & Teller performed magic for those still being medically treated and consoled others.

Jeff has recruited fellow Vegas magic stars Greg Gleason, escape artist Dean Gunnarson and female magician of the decade, Ariann Black for an Asian tour this fall appearing in Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan and several mainland China cities:

JULY 4 FIREWORKS: Station Casinos will continue its long-running tradition of Independence Day fireworks again this year. Their “We Love Locals” July 4 Fireworks Blast will be a nine-minute show to honor America’s 241st birthday. The show will be produced again by Grucci’s of New York and will fire off from the east side at Green Valley Ranch and on the west side at Red Rock Resort at around 9 p.m.

PALMS CHANGES: The former Hooters space at the Palms will become Social Table as of mid-July, a new round-the-clock craft beer, al-fresco poolside dining venue for sports viewing and bar-side gaming. Lucky Penny will take over the 24/7 Café as of July 1 as the Bistro Buffet is shut down to make way for a new buffet experience opening there in December.

DAM RUNWAY: It has to be the ultimate model’s catwalk for a fashion show. Supermodel Jessica Anh, based in Las Vegas, has won permission to stage a mind-blowing international fashion show for other exotic beauties on the 100-meter curved Hoover Dam wall on June 26.

“I’m drawn to spectacular mega structures,” she said. “This extravaganza comes with a cinematic backdrop of the world’s largest man-made reservoir Lake Mead and the majestic Black Canyon.”

Jessica will film and later broadcast the summer fashion show with designers from Peru, Turkey, Italy, Malaysia, Texas, Brazil and even Pakistan.

100 RICHEST VIPS: On the new Forbes Celebrity 100 list of America’s richest entertainers Las Vegas is nicely represented. Disc jockey Calvin Harris who spins weekly at Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace stormed into the Top rankings at No. 40 — outranking his former fiance Taylor Swift, who only hit the No. 49 spot at $44 million. Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion burst back onto the chart after a two-year absence landing at No. 55 with $35.5 million. Others with Vegas connections who made the list include Katy Perry at No. 95 and headliners Bruno Mars (Monte Carlo) at No. 60; Jennifer Lopez (Planet Hollywood) tied at No. 65 with The Chainsmokers Wynn). Caesars Palace headliner Sir Elton John tied with former Wynn resident star Garth Brooks at No. 26. Our favorite shouty restaurateur and star chef Gordon Ramsay was also at No. 26 with a haul of $60 million but MGM Headliner David Copperfield came in at No. 24 with $61.5 million. Curious as to who made the very top slot at No. 1? Record mogul and recording star Sean “P Diddy Puff Daddy” Combs came in ahead of everybody else with $130 million.

VEGAS TWINS: Haley and Emily Ferguson who starred in the 2016 edition of “The Bachelor” were not in the returning cast of the Season 4 “Bachelor in Paradise” spinoff that was shut down in Mexico this week after allegations of misconduct were reported to ABC TV. The cast has now been sent home to the USA due to the canceled film schedule. Haley and Emily who have completed filming of their own reality show “The Twins — Happily Ever After” were due to be added to the cast midway through filming as a shock surprise to the other contestants but now they won’t even make the trip to Mexico.

CONVENTION APPROVAL: Expect a green light go-ahead for the expanded new Las Vegas Convention Center District project at the June 13 LVCVA board of directors’ meeting. It’s expected that the board will recommend the final approval.

The historic decision will determine the next critical steps for maintaining Las Vegas’ position as the world’s premier business destination. The convention center expansion and renovation is expected to support nearly 14,000 construction jobs and nearly 7,800 full-time permanent jobs upon completion. The project will generate an additional $1.4 billion for Southern Nevada’s economy during construction and have an annual incremental economic impact of $810 million while attracting one million additional visitors each year.

STAR SURVEILLANCE: Retired professional basketball player and current ESPN commentator Kenny “The Jet” Smith at Topgolf behind the MGM Grand to watch the NBA Finals Game 4. His daughter Kayla Brianna performed songs during halftime for the packed house at Topgolf. More than 1,500 fans watched the game including Flavor Flav…………Seattle Seahawks players Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas III at the Minus5 Ice Experience at The Shoppes in Mandalay Bay. The duo donned faux fur coats while chilling out among the 120 tons of carved ice with cocktails served in glasses carved out of the ice.