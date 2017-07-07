Beauty guru Michael Boychuck talks trends

As another Vegas summer arrives and my good friend, Robin, embarks on his annual European getaway, I’m thrilled to return as a guest columnist and reflect on the amazing events that have transpired, both for Color Salon inside Caesars Palace and myself.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today (July 7 ), we welcome hair guru to the stars, Michael Boychuck, who is about to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Color Salon in Caesars Palace: Here’s the man who gets to run his hands through the hair of Paris Hilton, Kendra Wilkinson and many other celebrities:

Robin is Las Vegas’ celebrity insider, so sharing every trend and tip on all things to do with beauty in Las Vegas is an honor — to lend my voice to my friends’ many fans and followers.

The beauty industry has evolved over the years and so has its technologies for creating glamorous looks, from hair to makeup to nails. They say an artist is only as good as his tools, and as beauty experts and artists it’s our mission to provide the best of the best.

Whether it’s a new and improved blonding formula, hair coloring technique or a makeup trend in high demand, my Color Salon team and I are committed to continuing our legacy as leaders in Las Vegas. Awarded as the “Best Hair Salon” in 2017 by the Silver State Awards, Color Salon strives to provide the best in beauty, from celebrities to locals.

Living and operating in the entertainment capital of the world means we see many clients who lead lives in the spotlight. For five years, I have been a proud supporter and judge of the Miss Nevada USA pageants and always look forward to hosting participants each year at Color to get them looking glamorous and ready for the stage. We also recently hosted reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, who is making her Las Vegas debut starring in “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” From Paris Hilton, Shanna Moakler and ‘80s pop sensation Debbie Gibson to J.Lo, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and more, our clientele seek the best in beauty.

Designed with clients in mind, I launched the Boychuck Collection signature product line of professional makeup brushes to put the tools of master makeup artists into the hands of beauty lovers everywhere. Loved by Britney Spears’ personal makeup artist, Reanna Saddoris, and celebs including Shanna Moakler, Dee Snider and Paris Hilton, the ultra-soft, hypoallergenic and vegan brush sets come in 24-piece and five-piece collections and include the everyday essentials for a picture-perfect look, every time.

Makeup is just one part of the beauty equation, and hair is another. No look is complete without a customized hairstyle to best suit your eyes, skin and facial structure. In 2017, Color Salon became Las Vegas’ only Calligraphy Cut partner salon, which offers a high-quality hair-cutting technology using the precision and ease of the calligraphy pen to create healthy, voluminous layers for ultimate movement and blend.

In addition to launching my brushes and partnering with Calligraphy Cut, Color Salon became Las Vegas’ only Intercoiffure (ICA) recognized salon, joining less than 2,200 elite salons and 300 high-level salon owners worldwide to be accepted into the North American beauty industry’s most prestigious professional organization. As an Intercoiffure member, Color Salon is acknowledged for its ability to launch new trends in hair and beauty, offer high-quality services and is considered a top salon to which global standards are held.

I could not be more proud to be Las Vegas’ only ICA member colorist and join the esteemed talent of salon owners and artists. As an ICA member, Color Salon has access to exclusive high-level training programs and is now part of a global movement that generates annual sales of up to $85 million with more than 24 million client visits per year while employing 27,000 stylists, colorists, makeup artists, estheticians, nail technicians and salon professionals worldwide.

In December, Color Salon will celebrate 10 successful years operating inside Caesars Palace and we look forward to many more years sharing our love for beauty with Las Vegas and beyond.

On Sunday, we’ll have columns by comedy pals Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz and the reigning Mrs. Nevada, Stephanie Barrett as she prepares for next month’s Mrs. America pageant here at the Westgate hotel. And, then join us all next week for more Vegas guest contributors.