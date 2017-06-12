Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens ready for summer

Summer is truly with us even though our overnight temperatures dipped down into the 70s. Don’t be fooled though the weather experts are predicting 112 by the weekend! You know high temperatures are with us when the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens open the summer display. Renowned designer Ed Libby and the hotel’s horticulture team bring the remarkable island of Capri to the Strip in an Italian-inspired display. Guests will be in awe witnessing a rugged landscape of multi-colored villas above a cove-studded coastline. The gardens include 16-foot stone archways, multi-tired fountains and 20-foot lemon trees. The spectacular exhibition of floral masterpieces will be open 24/7 through Sept. 9.

Miss Nevada Week begins as the contestants check in to The Tropicana hotel in advance of Friday’s pageant when the current queen Bayley Gumm hands over her crown and sash to the new winner who will represent the Silver State at September’s Miss America finals in Atlantic City. Sad she relinquishes it on her 22nd birthday celebration!

Photographer Joel Sartore’s exhibit for National Geographic of wildlife in 40-countries opens at the Mandalay Bay Shark Reef.

The five-day World Series of Poker Marathon no limit hold’em game gets underway with 26,200 starting chips for players.

DJ Mustard spreads it on at the Marquee nightclub in the Cosmopolitan ahead of Wednesday’s start of EDC Week; DJ Faed is behind the dual decks at Jewel nightclub in the Aria and DJ Duke Dumont spins the 1s and 2s at XS nightclub in Steve Wynn’s Encore hotel.