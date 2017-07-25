Birthday celebrations for AnnaLynne McCord, Luke Hemmings, Deandra Jordan

It was a weekend of birthday celebrations in Las Vegas for three stars and their entourages.

Actress AnnaLynne McCord celebrated her 30th birthday July 21 at TAO in The Venetian. (Courtesy)

Friday night (July 21) at TAO in The Venetian, actress AnnaLynne McCord celebrated her 30th birthday. The “90210” star kicked off her birthday weekend with dinner at TAO restaurant and then headed upstairs to TAO nightclub where she received a special birthday presentation complete with a cake adorned with the number “30.” The group danced the night away at their VIP table as DJ Beatbreaker manned the decks.

Also enjoying dinner at TAO were Golden State Warriors champions Kevin Durant and Matt Barnes, Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan and former NBA player Marcus Camby. The group dined on a selection of TAO favorites, including the tuna tartare.

Basketball stars Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan continued their celebrations at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan where they took over a VIP booth across from professional boxer Anthony Joshua enjoying DJ Mustard’s set.

Luke Hemmings of the boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, celebrated his recent 21st birthday with his fellow band members and friends at TAO restaurant Friday night (July 21.) The group enjoyed the orange chicken and yellowtail sashimi. For dessert, Luke was treated to a special birthday presentation.

DeAndre Jordan celebrated his own 29th birthday on Saturday (July 22) in high style at Encore Beach Club in the Wynn. With a group of 40, which included Kevin Durant, Marcus Camby and Matt Byrnes, the party took over three cabanas overlooking the hot pool party action. They kept the action refreshed with Don Julio 1942, Ciroc and Ciroc Peach, Jameson, Moet Nectar Champagne and Stella Artois.

Eventually, the NBA star players worked their way to the DJ booth where Diplo was behind the decks spinning his hits. To the delight of the capacity pool party crowd they showed their moves grooving to the music.