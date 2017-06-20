Blues artist Gary Clark Jr. goes solo at the Brooklyn Bowl

In the music industry he’s known as ‘The Chosen One.” Gary Clark Jr. has been invited on stage to play with the legends of rock ‘n’ roll Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, B.B. King and more. But he’s solo tonight June 20 at the Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq with a stop for his North American tour. His distorted guitar sound is a trademark for the Austin, Texas musician known for his fusion of blues, rock and soul with hip hop. Here’s the YouTube video of his amazing performance of ‘When My Train Pulls In’ at Britain’s rainy Glastonbury Music Festival:

……

The all-new NHL uniforms that our expansion Golden Knights team will be wearing this fall will be unveiled at the Intrigue nightclub in the Wynn. And the 2017 NHL Humanitarian Awards recognizing the League’s leaders on and off the ice will be awarded at the Encore Ballroom in the Wynn.

……

Believe it or not, there’s a boxing doubleheader at Sam’s Town on the Boulder Highway. FS1 champions Eddie Ramirez and Erick Bone go toe to toe in their junior welterweight slugfest with Dennis Galara vs Omar Tienda in the undercard bout.

……

So, the Electric Daisy Carnival is reporting that 405,000 people partied out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And, that means after three nights of dusk-to-dawn dancing, the record number are sleeping to gain back their strength. Probably explains why the only DJ parties at our nightclubs I know of are Julian Jordan at Omnia while Turbulence makes the waves at the Heart of Omnia at Caesars Palace.