Britney Spears rushed off stage during show

Photo By Denise Truscello

Pop princess Britney Spears was rushed off stage by security at last night’s opening night of her return to “Piece of Me” at the Planet Hollywood Axis theater when a crazed fan rushed the stage.

He did a backflip taking down a security crew member who went to tackle him while Britney was singing and dancing her “Crazy” routine. Other dancers then broke their line and pinned him to the floor.

Fans who filmed the incidents on their cellphones fell silent as Britney unknowingly continued with the show before security rushed her off-stage.

TMZ reported that Britney’s knees buckled when she was surrounded by her security team and visibly shaken. She is alleged to have asked if the man had a gun.

Once the fracas had been cleaned up and the assailant was escorted from the theater by police Britney resumed the show.

It was Britney’s first night returning to Vegas since May and her summer tour through Asia. She performs at Planet Hollywood through Sept. 1.