Britney’s security; Celine’s Manchester arena concerts postponed; Backstreet Boys extension, Iron Chef lawsuit.

Denis Turscello Celine Dion at her Feb. 21 purse launch.

Backstreet Boys

Andrew Dang/Tony Tran Photography Swae Lee celebrates 24th birthday at Drai's Beachclub during SremmLife.

Tomorrow’s Britney Spears concert in the Philippines will have a massive police and security presence at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City, Manila, to prevent any terrorist attack. It’s the pop superstar’s first concert in the country and Capital Region Police will be visible in battle gear and riot shields to the 10,000 fans. Special mobile units will enter the domed complex at dawn and remain with security guards, K-9 units and special response squads with long firearms until our Planet Hollywood headliner has safely left the building. It’s the first time ever that an armed force has been permitted inside the concert hall.. Armed personnel will be on duty at all entrances where backpacks have been banned. Firetrucks and other customized emergency vehicles will be on standby at the dome from dawn until the concert is concluded. Security run-thrus were conducted there today with safety cameras that will be controlled by 200 extra cops tomorrow night. No specific threats have been made against Britney or her concert.

CELINE STARTS EUROPEAN TOUR

Meantime, our Caesars Palace headliner stopped in Paris yesterday on her way to start her European tour in Copenhagen, Denmark, tomorrow night. The recent terror attack in Manchester, England, that left 22 dead and dozens injured has prompted the arena there to be shut down until September, so Celine’s planned shows on Sunday, June 25, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, will have to be rescheduled. I’m told Celine doesn’t want to cancel them, but as the arena remains an active crime scene, she may try to find another location at the Old Trafford cricket grounds for an Aug, 6 show — the day after her European tour was supposed to end in Glasgow, Scotland. If that proves impossible, Celine will jet round-trip from Las Vegas to Manchester for two nights to fulfill the engagement in the early fall.

HANDBAG DEBUT

While in Paris, the 49-year-old French-Canadian superstar singer visited the famous Palais Garnier opera house for an evening of entertainment. She let startled fans and passersby snap photos of her wearing a black-studded gown and matching coat. Yesterday, Celine got the news that Nordstrom department stores will be the first to carry her new line of 50 handbags and luggage that she launched here at Mandalay Bay’s convention center earlier in February The debut of her 2017 fall collection will be this August in all Nordstrom stores and online.

BACKSTREET BOYS EXTENSION

Due to overwhelming ticket demand at Planet Hollywood, the Backstreet Boys have just added 15 additional performances to their record-breaking Las Vegas residency. Tickets for “Larger Than Life” will go on sale on Friday for new shows in November through February. Since the residency premiered in March, the pop juggernaut’s sold-out shows have attracted fans from all over the world, hosting the biggest audience in the history of Las Vegas headlining residencies.

“There are so many great things happening right now,” AJ McLean said. “We have a soldout Las Vegas residency, a new record coming and our single with Florida Georgia Line is a Top 5 single on country radio.”

Along with Caesars Entertainment the boys have partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada so $1 of every ticket gets donated to BGCSNV. “We’re touched by how the city of Las Vegas has embraced us since we launched the show,” Nick Carter said. “Partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada gives us a chance to give back to the Las Vegas community.”

IRON CHEF LAWSUIT

Former Las Vegas restaurateur Rowen Seibel has claimed that Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has cut him out of millions in profits from his upscale sushi and sashimi restaurant Morimoto that opened last October in MGM Grand. In a new lawsuit filed in New York City, a family trust claiming to be the beneficiary of Seibel’s business interests says the two men had a handshake deal to share the profits. However, that ended when another celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, blasted Seibel over business dealings, and Serendipity 3 owner was arrested in a $1.3 million tax evasion scene that resulted in him being sent to jail. In true legal speak the lawsuit claims: “Without a proper introduction from an insider like Seibel who maintained a strong presence and reputation within the community, Morimoto even with his ‘Iron Chef’ title and television-celebrity status faced insurmountable difficulties penetrating the Las Vegas culinary scene.”

STRIP RENAMED!

Leading up to the return this weekend of North America’s largest three-day dance music festival, the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival, Insomniac CEO and Founder Pasquale Rotella was presented this afternoon with a “Key to the Strip,” which was also renamed Electric Daisy Lane until Monday. The temporary changed street sign is at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road (Hacienda) for the next six days.

CONGRATULATIONS 1

Former Opportunity Village chief Linda Smith is celebrating the news that her son, Jason, and wife, Krysti, are expecting a baby girl in August, and first-time grandmother Linda tells me she will be named Lily Clair — named after Jason and Krysti’s grandmothers, Lilian and Claire. Linda is in the final edits of her life-story book championing the cause of her Down syndrome son, Christopher, that led to her association with our beloved Opportunity Village charity. During her 36-year affiliation with the charity, Linda helped raise more than $200 million. There’s already considerable buzz in Hollywood about the movie rights and a possible Netflix series. Meantime Linda is helping with a Santa Run at Christmas in England and a possible Magical Forest there to0. Here’s the video of her amazing story.

CONGRATULATIONS 2

The Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating today like it’s 1971! On June 14, 1971, two-music loving Americans, Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, opened the first-ever Hard Rock Cafe in London and an iconic brand was born. After Eric Clapton asked to hang his guitar in that location, Isaac and Peter had a vision to combine music, memorabilia and food for a one-of-a-kind guest experience. To honor the brand’s founders and celebrate its birthday today, the cafe rolls back the price on its “Legendary Burge” to just 71 cents.*

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Playboy centerfold beauty Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her birthday Monday just before the curtain went up for her new Las Vegas show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at the Paris Las Vegas. After being presented with a Showboy BakeShop cake by costars Jai Rodriguez and Michael Milton, along with the production team, Kendra performed her show — and then handed out slices of the cake to the audience.

Swae Lee of the Rae Sremmurd hip hop duo celebrated his 24th birthday during a sizzling installment of their hot day party, at Drai’s Beachclub atop The Cromwell. Prior to taking the stage, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi took in the sights from a plush VIP cabana where they sipped on cognac and champagne. Uncle Jxm took the stage for a special DJ set before the duo launched into a full-length Drai’s LIVE performance. On stage Swae was presented with a custom three-tier birthday cake while surrounded by a bevy of beautiful Drai’s cocktail models who held up Swae Lee fatheads, waved signature flags and doused the high-energy crowd with spray champagne during a group serenade of “Happy Birthday.”

DJ and record producer Tiësto on the Garden Terrace of Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for oysters, tuna sashimi, two glasses of Biblia Chora Merlot and the Chocolate Sin dessert. By coincidence at a nearby table were fellow DJ and record producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike enjoying signature cocktails, with the Greek fried potatoes, grilled octopus and tomato salad.