Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas loves Bob Saget; meet ‘Phantom’ cast members

Comedian, actor and musician Bob Saget of ABC’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” won raves when he performed for free and helped raise $600,000 at last year’s Scleroderma Research Foundation charity show at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

In fact, BBLV has invited Bob back for a 90-minute show — half standup and half music. He became the first comic to ever play the venue. The audience listened to new, original songs that will be edited into his recent special at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

The response was so great that BBLV has invited him to return for another show this fall. While on the Strip, Bob took his girlfriend, Kelly Rizzo, to The Grateful Dead concert at MGM Grand Garden Arena with John Mayer and John Fogerty at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

LAST CHANCE

Although the cast of “The Phantom of the Opera” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is with us until Sunday, Tuesday is the last opportunity to meet members of the production for 30 minutes before show time at Troesh Studio Theater.

“Broadway Talks” is for season ticketholders and gives them the opportunity to be up close and personal and ask questions about the musical and that chandelier. I’m attending Tuesday and want to chat with conductor James Johns, who has people nightly during the run hanging out and peering into his orchestra pit for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s entire playout music.

Ten of them are Las Vegas locals, including French horn player Beth Lano, who join the six touring musicians. With 40 in the cast, 1,200(!) costume pieces, scenery backdrops and props, it takes the touring company 20 trailer trucks to move across America.

TICKETS ON SALE

Racecar fans can buy their 2018 March weekend NASCAR tickets as of today for next year. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s first triple-header weekend of the New Year is set for March 2-4 at the 1.5-mile oval.

The first event on Friday night is The Camping World Truck series, continues with Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 and ends with Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series. Next up for LVMS is The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Sept. 30, which will be part of the series’ playoffs for the second consecutive year.

DIANA JUMPS

Superstar singer and diva Diana Ross has moved from The Venetian to rival Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for nine concerts from Oc. 11-28. It’s only because of the swap the giant booking promoter agencies AEG Live and Live Nation made in representing the two venues.

CANCELED

The Funk It tour with pro SMX riders, performers and competitors Capron and Corey Funk set for The Orleans on July 14 has been canceled. Ticketholders can obtain refunds from their point of purchase.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory”) dined at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Reality-TV star Chase Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” celebrated his 21st birthday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas. Chase arrived to a confetti shower and “Happy Birthday, Chase” signs by Chateau servers. He took to the DJ booth to pump up the crowd and partied into the early morning. The series, now in Season 5, follows the lives of entrepreneur and millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family.

