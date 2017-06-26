Burlesque beauty Bettina May to perform

Canadian burlesque beauty Bettina May

Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana, hosts a Celebrity Roast of Las Vegas entertainer Dennis Bono at the South Point. She’s lined up comedian Rich Little, James Bond villain Robert Davi, actor Tony LoBianco, singer Clint Holmes, entertainer Frankie Scinta and yours truly to do the honors with a loaded pack of insults and razor-sharp wit. Even Dennis’ wife, Lorraine, the 32nd lieutenant governor of Nevada, promises to take to the stage to show her …. “Sarcasm!”

Canadian burlesque beauty Bettina May performs her elegant classic striptease to the psychedelic old Western sounds of Spindrift at the Backstreet Bar & Billiards showroom on Fremont Street.

DJ Mak-j spins at the XS nightclub at Encore. DJ Shift fills the night hours with music at Jewel nightclub in the Aria. Seany Mac is behind the wheels of steel for the first of two nights at Ghostbar in the Palms. DJ Vice hits the 1s and 2s at Marquee nightclub in The Cosmopolitan.

To celebrate Pride month, LGBTQ advocacy organization Executive Pride will gather at the Neon Museum’s Red Barn sign, now installed on the Fashion Show’s Plaza, to illuminate the sign and present a donation to the museum. The Red Barn opened in the late 1950s as an antique store at 1317 Tropicana Ave. and was converted into a bar in the early 1960s. The bar closed in March 1988, and its restored iconic martini glass sign is now a part of the Neon Museum’s collection.