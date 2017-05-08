Canelo Alvarez celebrates win with after-party at Jewel — PHOTOS

Canelo Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez celebrate during his Official After-Fight Party at Jewel at Aria on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Canelo Alvarez autographs boxing gloves during his Official After-Fight Party at Jewel at Aria on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Canelo Alvarez arrives at his Official After-Fight Party at Jewel at Aria on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Canelo Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez arrive at his Official After-Fight Party at Jewel at Aria on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya attends Canelo Alvarez's Official After-Fight Party at Jewel at Aria on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., pictured here, fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., pictured here, fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is at right. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, with Oscar De La Hoya, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, pictured here, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., at right and with his father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., center, at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, with his father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Gennady Golovkin makes his way to the ring after the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez won in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. (Tom Donoghue)

Boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez” hosted his Official After-Fight Party at Jewel at Aria on Saturday night after unanimously defeating opponent Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in one of the most-anticipated bouts of the year.

Alvarez made his way to the nightclub, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, with his girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez, and they posed for photographs on the red carpet before entering the nightspot, where they were seated inside the DJ booth.

Shortly after settling into the booth, Alvarez was greeted by a parade of cocktail waitresses dressed in boxing robes and holding up signs that read “The Champ Is Here” while the room chanted his name. Alvarez smiled and posed for photographs with Gomez by his side.

Alvarez stood at the front of the DJ booth‎ waving and smiling and signed a number of boxing gloves for a few partygoers. Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who now works as Alvarez’s promoter, also celebrated at Jewel, posed for photographs and enjoyed cocktails.

Our thanks to David Becker of WireImage for his photo gallery of Alvarez at Jewel. Thanks also to Tom Donoghue for his photo gallery from the big fight at T-Mobile Arena, and be sure to check out The RJ’s coverage of Alvarez’s victory over Chavez Jr.