Celebrity weekend preview

The spooky and scary Halloween holiday is underway with a weekend of sky-high stiletto heels and skimpy costumes that leave nothing to the imagination. From the erotic to the exotic, it’s five nights of dressing up as wicked and wanton witches with gangsters, goblins and ghouls thrown in for good measure as we celebrate the Day of the Dead.

2016 Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball at the Hard Rock Hotel. (Tom Donoghue)

And with the arrival 40-years later of “Halloween 2018” with the return of Mike Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween is still dark and dangerous. Here’s the trailer:

Freddie Kreuger and Leather Face are also still attracting their fans and Michael Jackson’s 1982 Thriller LP is still spinning with sales of over 100 million copies of the world’s best-selling album :

Even new Strip magician David Goldrake has a special Halloween themed show of illusions and a spirit séance at the Tropicana, and Hollywood Undead’s inebriated hip-hop industrial sounds are at the Palms.

The largest escape room in Vegas, Escape Reality, is amping up its seven themed escape rooms with live actors to enhance the fear factor. The Psycho Circus takes over at the GlowZone with an indoor glow in the dark challenge.

The granddaddy of all Halloween parties is, without a doubt, the Fetish & Fantasy Ball — this year at the Red Rock Resort. It’s outrageous, bizarre and risqué — the most adult of the adult Halloween shindigs — a collection of twisted, crazy, edgy performers

In the midst of the madness, though, there’s some normalcy with superstars Britney Spears at Planet Hollywood Resort, Sir Elton John at Caesars Palace, Ringo Starr at Planet Hollywood Resort, diva Diana Ross at the Wynn and Jay Z with his 4.44 tour stop at the T-Mobile Arena. Hurry — a new block of final sale tickets have just been released for tomorrow’s show.

Remember, though, that makeup maestro Marilyn Manson has had to scrap his plans for tonight and tomorrow’s planned shows at the House of Blues due to an on-stage September injury. They’re being rescheduled for Jan. 12 and 13. But fear not, horror master John Carpenter will perform his collection of classic movie soundtracks live at the Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday.

Please support the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer walk, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, tomorrow (Saturday) starting at 8 a.m. at the Red Rock Resort, A year ago, 22,000 walkers in Southern Nevada helped raise more than $700,000. This year’s walk celebrates 25 years of saving lives nationwide in the fight against the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Another walk sets off at Town Square as part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and a poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

In saying happy fifth birthday to the Neon Museum this weekend and welcoming comedian Tom Green to his new Bally’s residency starting Sunday, let’s make massive noise as the spooktacular weekend gets underway to keep us all spellbound with enough events in the Royal Robin Rundown to wake the dead:

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

— Hollywood Undead at The Pearl at the Palms

— The King and I at The Smith Center all weekend

— Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Bowl for two nights

— Elton John at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two nights

— Diana Ross in the Encore theater at Wynn for two nights

— Widespread Panic at Park Theater at Monte Carlo all weekend

— David Goldrake Grand Illusionist, special Halloween-themed show at Tropicana all weekend

— Queen Nation, tribute to Queen at Cannery Casino for two nights

##COMEDY##

— Jon Lovitz & Dana Carvey at The Foundry at SLS for two days

— Steven Wright at Treasure Island

~~SPECIAL NOTE~~

— Tickets on sale for The Original Wailers at House of Blues Dec. 29; Wynonna Judd at The Smith Center Jan. 20; Donovan Frankenreiter at Brooklyn Bowl March 15; and Marilyn Manson reschedules his postponed Oct. 27-28 dates to Jan. 12-13.

— Harlem Globetrotters at Orleans Arena at The Orleans

**PARTY PATROL**

— DJ Ruckus at Marquee Nightclub

— Diplo at Intrigue Nightclub

— Alesso at XS Nightclub

— Alison Wonderland at Encore Beach Club at Night

— Halloween Parties at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop for two nights

— Faed at Jewel Nightclub

— Calvin Harris at Omnia Nightclub

— Lil Jon at Hakkasan Nightclub

— DJ Karma at 1 Oak Nightclub

— DJ Que at The Bank Nightclub

— Trey Songz at Drai’s Nightclub

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

— Tickets on sale for “Shopkins Live! Shop It Up!” at Cox Pavilion Feb. 2, 2018

— Jay-Z at T-Mobile Arena

— Brooklyn & Bailey at Hard Rock Resort

— Clint Holmes at Suncoast

— Heart and Shenandoah at Tropicana

— The Whispers at Eastside Cannery

— The Temptations at The Orleans for two nights

~~SPECIAL NOTE~~

— The American Cancer Society walk to mark its 25th annual breast cancer fundraiser is at the Red Rock Resort.

— Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Town Square Las Vegas

— The Push on ’Til the Brunch and Bowling Tournament is at Brooklyn Bowl

— Free Boneyard Tours with special events at the Neon Museum

— Hallo-wine Fest at Red Rock Resort

**PARTY PATROL**

— Jermaine Dupri at TAO Nightclub

— Galantis at Marquee Nightclub

— Ruby Rose at Intrigue Nightclub

— The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub

— Mashmello at Encore Beach Club at Night

— Steve Aoki at Jewel Nightclub

— Zedd at Omnia Nightclub

— Kaskade at Hakkasan Nightclub

— YG at 1 Oak Nightclub

— DJ Mike K at The Bank Nightclub

— Future at Drai’s Nightclub

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

— Horror king John Carpenter performs his movie themes at Hard Rock Hotel

— DJ William’s Bowls Fried at Brooklyn Bowl

##COMEDY##

Steve Martin and Martin Short at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

The Tom Green Show premieres at Bally’s Las Vegas

~~SPECIAL NOTE~~

— Las Vegas fright author S.D. Moore signs her books to benefit Alzheimer’s Nevada Fundraising at Enchanted Forest Reiki Center

**PARTY PATROL**

— Carnage at Marquee Nightclub

— DJ Gil Barba and DJ Exile at Omnia nightclub

— Above & Beyond at Hakkasan Nightclub

— Kid Conrad at The Bank Nightclub

— Lil Wayne at Drai’s Nightclub

###

CELEBRITY PREVIEW HALLOWEEN WEEK – FRIDAY, OCT. 27

— Playboy’s Haunted Fantasy Party at TAO Nightclub

— Fright Spike: Carousel of Horror at Gold Spike

— Halloween Celebration in costume and trick-or-treat at Marvel Avengers Station at TI

— Spellbound Nights at The Linq through Oct. 31

— Triq or Treating and Frightfully Fun Décor at The Linq and High Roller through Halloween

— Animals and Monsters for Halloweekend at downtown Las Vegas at Commonwealth all weekend

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

— Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball at Red Rock Resort

— Fright Spike: Downtown Asylum at Gold Spike

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

— Halloween Bash with Boo’s, Booze, & Brews at Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

— Halloween Edition of Party Brunch takes over Lavo at The Palazzo

— Fright Spike: DJ Teenwolf’s second annual Zombie Rave at Gold Spike

— DJ Diplo hosts his Costume Contest at XS Nightclub

MONDAY, OCT. 30

— Special Performance by ASAP Ferg + $10k Halloween Costume Contest at Marquee Nightclub

— Steve Aoki: Costume Contest at Jewel Nightclub

TUESDAY, OCT. 31 — HAPPY HALLOWEEN

— Oingo Boingo at Hard Rock Resort-— David Goldrake Grand Illusionist special Halloween-themed show at Tropicana

— Fright Spike: The Official Halloween Monster Bash at Gold Spike

— Animals onesie party and Monsters at Halloweekend at downtown Las Vegas at Commonwealth

— Jamie Jones Presents Paradise Halloween at XS Nightclub

— Kaskade at Omnia Nightclub

— Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s Nightclub

— XIV Freakshow Halloween at Hyde Bellagio

— Halloween Peek-A-Boo Party at The Space

Stay away from the scary spiders and stand clear of the creepy crawlers. This is the holiday of monster costumes and superhero outfits with the National Retail Federation estimating a $9.1 billion spend on candy, costumes and pumpkins. Enjoy the terror!