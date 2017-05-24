Celine Dion pays tribute to Manchester Arena victims during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Facebook)

Celine Dion receives a standing ovation after performing "My Heart Will Go On" during The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABC)

Following up on our story Tuesday night that The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion intends to go ahead with her summer concerts at Manchester Arena in Northern England, she dedicated her show last night on the Las Vegas Strip to the victims and their families of the terror attack following Ariana Grande’s concert Monday night.

Celine personally chose the words “Manchester We Are With You” projected onto the backdrop of her orchestral set at The Colosseum. She also spoke from her heart about the tragedy and near tears assured British fans that she was going ahead with her summer tour despite being urged to delay the appearances.