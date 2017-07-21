Celine Dion romantically linked to dancer Pepe Munoz

The former “Zumanity” adult review dancer from Cirque du Soleil, Pepe Munoz, who is now being romantically linked with Celine Dion has been thrust into the spotlight by the press here in Europe. And now first photos of their blossoming friendship have been released.

Pepe, 33, is 16 years younger than the superstar singer who he now dances with on her European tour. Fans went wild in Nice on the French Riviera last night (July 20) for the duo’s sensuous on-stage dance routine.

Pepe who hails from Madrid has been photographed with Celine all over Paris and their “dates” for dinners a deux and the French fashion designer shows have led to European media headlines that she’s found love for the first time since the early January 2016 death of her late husband and manager, Rene Angelil.

“She’s never been so happy” proclaimed one European story on “the new romance.”