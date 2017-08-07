Celine Dion wraps up European summer tour

Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion wrapped up her summer tour of Europe at the weekend in Glasgow, Scotland — marking her return there for the first time since 1996 — and she had more than 13,000 fans in a frenzy when she walked through the SSE Hydro Arena belting out her cover version of Queen’s “Love of My Life.”

Celine Dion opens European tour in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 17. (Denise Truscello)

“I didn’t forget you in those 21 years,” she said. “Things got a little too busy but we have finally made it back here. My husband was a gambler and Rene liked to have 21 in his hand and I’m here tonight 21 years later.”

She had fans laughing out loud when she said: “He loved sticky toffee pudding — so do I and they’re paring a giant one for me. I think I’m going to stick my whole head in it.”

According to my sources, she didn’t go that far but she did have the catering company make the dessert and other British treats, including shortbread. It’s similar to the toffee recipe that Scottish celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay serves at his Bar & Grill in Caesars Palace.

As if that wasn’t unusual enough, her girlfriend, singing impressionist Veronic DiCaire, opened for Celine and performed an impression of Scottish singer Susan Boyle, who became a hit on “Britain’s Got Talent,” which won her numerous American TV appearances.

Cameras promptly flashed a beaming Susan in the front row of the upper tier onto the giant screens at the side of the stage. Fans cheered and stomped and Susan stood to applaud Veronic who said “I need a whiskey after that. I had no idea she was there.”

One of those traveling with Celine told me: “It was a rapturous sold-out crowd in Glasgow for her 25th and final show of her European tour. The crowd was ecstatic when Veronic acknowledged their hometown hero, Susan. It has been an incredibly successful tour.”

Celine played concerts in Denmark, France, Britain, Holland and Belgium while based from the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris where she made global headlines with her daily fashion parades. She returns to Caesars Palace on Sept 19-Oct. 7, Nov. 7-25 and Dec. 30-Jan. 20.