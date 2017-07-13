Chef Carla Pellegrini spotlights local dining scene

I am happily back home since February 2016 — after a two-year venture in Miami, Florida. Also, I survived a business accident last August when a sports utility vehicle crashed inside my restaurant’s dining room. It shut us down for 10 weeks and with your support and loyalty we’ve got back to life and we are here to stay!

Chef Carla Pellegrini. (Courtesy)

At Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina, Chef Carla Pellegrini keeps the dishes traditional Italian. (Courtesy)

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s that time of the year again when Robin takes off for his monthlong family trip to Europe. He’s already visited Athens and Santorini in Greece and is now up in the beautiful Cinque Terre area of Liguria, Italy before he heads south this weekend as usual to explore the delights of Tuscany.

In his absence, a great number of showbiz entertainers, celebrity VIPs, chefs, restaurateurs and our Vegas dignitaries have stepped forward to write their guest columns.

Today (July 13) we welcome celebrity chef Carla Pellegrini.

Hi, everyone, it is that time of the year again and I am simply thrilled to be back and covering for our irreplaceable dear friend, Robin Leach; whom I miss so much. I must say, my work has been taken the best of me lately, and I will definitely correct this flaw as soon as he gets back!

It is with most respect and gratitude I sit here in my home office now to exchange few thoughts with you. Las Vegans, friends, family and customers who have become a vital part of my life for these last 10½ years. It is hard to believe how fast it has passed!

I am happily back home since February 2016 — after a two-year venture in Miami, Florida. Also, I survived a business accident last August when a sports utility vehicle crashed inside my restaurant’s dining room. It shut us down for 10 weeks and with your support and loyalty we’ve got back to life and we are here to stay!

I am delighted to watch our Las Vegas culinary scene, it has been a pleasure to see that it is hotter than ever around our town. Precious local pearls, such as Andre’s Bistro & Bar and Boteco, keep coming up as great options — keeping the good food under our reach, even when we chose to stay off the Strip. It is refreshing to see the constant innovation of cuisines and palate indulgences not to far away from our doorsteps.

Las Vegas summer is here once again and under these not-so-friendly heat waves, it comes to mind the labor of love delivered to us by Three Square: Restaurant Week 2017, comes to rescue. This incredible event unifies the community and restaurateurs in an unbreakable chain of caring and charity, which embraces a noble cause — helping thousands of hungry kids. It also provides small restaurants new patrons to become regulars, bringing valuable delicious meals and entertaining moments to our community. All at once, what an amazing work! Kudos to Three Square!

At Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina, I’ve been keeping my promise to not innovate so much when it comes to my food. I want to keep it traditional Italian and let it be your direct link to the past, familiar, honest, fresh, tasty and comfortable food, served daily right at your corner as an extension of your home because that is the concept and that is what makes Bratalian so special. We were voted for the seventh consecutive year “The Best of Henderson” (Italian Food category); and that makes me happy. I have been open for seven years. It is an absolute pleasure to step in my kitchen daily and actually cook for you with the same enthusiasm I would cook for any member of my family!

Since I have the power of the pen, I want to take a minute to tribute Frank Pellegrino Sr., my ex-father-n-law and co-owner of Rao’s restaurant. He passed away last Jan. 31. He will be missed by all of us who know and value the old-school courtesy and warm, classy hospitality, which came so spontaneously for him. May some of us keep that value alive for the sake of generations to come

Well, it has been a great chat; you can catch up with me on my social media or every first Friday of the month at PODCAST #VegasNonStop by Jonathan Scott #FBlive.

Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina is at 10740 S. Eastern Ave. No. 155. For more information, call 702-454-0104 or visit Chefcarlapellegrino.com, Bratalian.com, Twitter: @Bratalian_LV@chefcarlapelleg, Instagram: cpellegrino1. Boteco is at 9500 S. Eastern Ave. No. 170 in Henderson.