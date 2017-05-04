Cher to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena

Opening night of Cher's resident show "Classic Cher" at Park Theater at Monte Carlo on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Andrew Macpherson)

For a second consecutive year, a female Las Vegas resident headliner singer will be honored at The Billboard Music Awards with the prestigious Icon Award. Last year, Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion was presented with the award (her son, Rene-Charles Angelil, was the surprise presenter), and this year on May 21 at T-Mobile Arena, it will be Cher’s turn.

The three-time Billboard Music Award winner need only walk across from her Park Theater stage at nearby Monte Carlo to pick up the trophy across the street at T-Mobile for the ABC telecast. The Oscar-winning entertainer also will perform her 1998 hit “Believe” from her 23rd album. The song spent four weeks at No. 1 and 31 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

This will be Cher’s first awards performance in more than 15 years. Cher began her latest run of “Classic Cher” at Park Theater on Wednesday night and continues on select dates through May 20. Celine will perform at the awards, too, along with Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, John Legend and Florida Georgia Line.