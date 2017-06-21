Chris Daughtry gets surprise on-stage visit from Randy Couture

Nobody expected UFC legend Randy Couture to go on stage to sing along with Elvis Monroe when he opened for Chris Daughtry’s concert at the M casino resort. More than 6,000 fans turned out at the M Pool for the concert with Chris and his band: guitarists Josh Steely and Brian Craddock, bassist Andy Waldeck and drummer Robin Diaz.
Chris has led an interesting career since placing fourth on the fifth season of “American Idol” — even portraying Judas Iscariot in the Biblical version of “The Passion,” which was broadcast live from New Orleans on Fox in March 2016.
He’s appeared at such diverse Las Vegas spots for shows in the former Pure nightclub (now Omnia) at Caesars Palace and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Contributing photographer Tom Donoghue was front and center for the Daughtry concert at the M and our thanks for his gallery of photographs of Chris, Elvis and Randy.