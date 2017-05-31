Claire Sinclair’s Downtown Las Vegas Clairbnb signs up 58 backers

Claire Sinclair on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Downtown Las Vegas. (TVT)

The final performance of “Pin Up,” starring Claire Sinclair, at The Stratosphere on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Former “Pin Up” at The Stratosphere headliner and 2011 Playmate of the Year Claire Sinclair has recruited 58 backers for funding of 69 percent of the goal she set on Indiegogo for her themed B&B Clairbnb in Downtown.

Claire says, “Clairbnb believes in creating immersive travel experiences. Where you stay while traveling is just as important as what you plan to do. We’ve been transforming a rundown apartment building Downtown into a beautiful bed-and-breakfast with intricately themed guest suites available for nightly rental on vacation-rental platforms.

“With three units finished and fully operating, we are reaching out to you to help us complete the last four units and exterior beautification. I live Downtown, and I truly love it. However, the area outside Fremont Street has been neglected for decades and has not received the attention that more commercial sections have.

“If I can do something to turn one of those dilapidated buildings in one of those forgotten corners of Downtown into an artsy, fun and multi-themed hotel, it would not only be a dream come true, but also help the area that I love the most in Las Vegas. I bought this rotten pumpkin of a building, and I’m transforming it into a magical, must-see destination!

“Even though we have three operational themed rooms, significant work still remains to complete the renovation of the four unfinished units. Hired professional services from licensed contractors, painters and craftsmen will be required to make these units fully operational.

“It was a great challenge, but after many difficult months, the City of Las Vegas gave me its blessing to pursue this dream by granting me one of the only special licenses to do this multi-unit-themed B&B concept in Las Vegas. Now with everyone’s help, we will get to complete renovating this neglected piece of historic Downtown.

“Renovating any project of this scope has its share of unforeseen complications and challenges, as we’ve experienced the last year. Even with a strong and diverse team, issues and risks that we do not anticipate could arise.

“Our team is dedicated to improving Downtown and has already put in over a year to curate the Clairbnb experience into something visitors will take back with them and relish after their stay.

“Clairbnb has taken over a year to reach this point. The funds we raise through the support of our generous backers will greatly shorten the time needed to complete this project. It will provide a one-of-a-kind home away from home.”

All backers will be provided with pictures and updates on Claire’s progress. Her story and investment-funding information is at Indiegogo.com.

Five hundred dollars gets your name on a brass plaque above the bed in one of the rooms or in the bathroom above the toilet. Plus, of course, an invite to the opening launch party in September, and $10,000 gives you naming rights to one of the suites for the next three years.