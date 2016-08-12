Close friends Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato in MGM Grand spotlight

When pop princess Demi Lovato takes the stage with pop heartthrob Nick Jonas at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, fans, family and gossips will wonder where their friendship will wind up.

Singer Demi Lovato performs during the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The couple have been nearly inseparable for a decade since meeting on The Disney Channel movie CAMP ROCK. He dated 2012 Miss USA turned Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and has been linked to Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson, and Demi recently ended her six-year romance with Wilmer Valderrama.

Nick and Demi describe each other as “ a major influence on each other,” but is it a business partnership or an in-denial love match? The duo are not only stars in their own right, but also are co-founders and partners of their label, Safehouse Records.

Safehouse released Nick’s album “Last Year Was Complicated” and Demi’s fifth studio album “Confident,” and they are mentoring other artists readying their own records.

The entertainers, both 23, are co-headlining their cross-country summer tour “Future Now.” Is that title a clue to their relationship? Nick has said that they have their own journey, and Demi says that while she’s more comfortable staying at home, Nick likes to go out and explore the world.

Nick has said: “We have both evolved. She’s fearless, honest and always tells the truth.” Demi reveals: “We are each other’s confidants and collaborators.”

Nick added, “I’m thrilled to be able to go on tour with Demi. We are the best of longtime friends. She is good people, one of my closest friends in the world.”

River regatta in Laughlin

Another weekend highlight, and a chance to cool off, is the annual river regatta in Laughlin with Pirates of the Colorado. It’s the 10th annual, 9-mile float down the Colorado River with thousands of visitors expected on pirate-themed rafts, floats and inner tubes.

Residents along the river get into the swashbuckling spirit decorating their homes in pirate theme. It starts from David Camp and Community Park at 7 a.m. with launches concluding at 1 p.m. Water enthusiasts must exit at Rotary Park by 5 p.m.

You’ll have time to get back to the Strip for Demi and Nick and make up your own mind about them riding the river of life together for the rest of time.