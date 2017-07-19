Criss Angel expected to get “Mindfreak Live!” extended

Responding to gossip within showbiz circles Cirque du Soleil has issued a statement about whether the Criss Angel “Mindfreak Live!” show at the Luxor will be extended beyond its current contractual last performance on Oct. 31.

Criss Angel star of “Mindfreak Live!”

“Cirque du Soleil and Criss Angel have enjoyed a tremendous partnership together over the last nine years. ‘Mindfreak Live!’ is a very successful production and it is continuing with our enthusiastic support.”

Several Inside sources of mine have indicated that the parties are in discussions to extend “Mindfreak Live!” for several years. But complicating matters is that several properties in and outside of Las Vegas also have been pursuing Criss Angel for performances beginning in 2019.

No decisions have been made yet but what sounds like typical contract negotiation posturing may be right around the corner. I will continue to follow the situation closely.