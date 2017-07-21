Criss Angel gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring record-setting illusionist Criss Angel was unveiled yesterday (July 20) next to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. The star is across the street from the one honoring magician Harry Houdini, one of Criss’ strongest early influences.

Las Vegas headliner Criss Angel got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring July 20 next to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. (Chelsea Lauren)

Las Vegas headliner Criss Angel got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring July 20 next to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. (Chelsea Lauren)

Las Vegas headliner Criss Angel got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring July 20 next to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. (Chelsea Lauren)

Las Vegas headliner Criss Angel got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring July 20 next to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. (Chelsea Lauren)

Criss Angel is seen during a taping of "Access Hollywood Live" at Universal in Los Angeles. (Chelsea Lauren)

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring record-setting illusionist Criss Angel was unveiled yesterday (July 20) next to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. The star is across the street from the one honoring magician Harry Houdini, one of Criss’ strongest early influences.

Criss thanked his mother, family, team and fans for their devotion and inspiration. Joining him in speaking at the ceremony were Las Vegas magician Lance Burton, former UFC champion Randy Couture and actor Gary Oldman.

The star is the 2,615th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.