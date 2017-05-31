Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy at Wahlburgers; Usher at ‘Absinthe’; Fabolous

"Magic Mike Live" at The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Blonde-bombshell actress and comedienne Jenny McCarthy and her husband, singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg, had a Memorial Day Weekend lunch at the family-owned Wahlburgers at Bally’s, then wound up taking over the bar to serve food and drinks to customers.

Donnie, who is a founding member of New Kids on the Block, starred with the group, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night. Cameras from A&E’s “The Wahlburgers” recorded the behind-the-scenes action for the series.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Usher attended “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace after his DJ duties at Rehab Beach Club at The Hard Rock Hotel. The Green Fairy herself Melody Sweets took to Instagram to share a photo with Usher post-show.

Actor and comedian David Spade attended John Fogerty’s resident show at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Fabolous hung out with friends in a Bungalow Bay at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Sports stars were there in full force, too, in The Chairman’s Suite: Bo Jackson, Lawrence Taylor, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, Richard Dent, Erik Dickerson, Alonzo Mourning, Pac-Man Jones, Terrell Owens, Jim McMahon, Gary Payton and Marcellus Wiley.

Reality-TV star and model Kendra Wilkinson was at Hexx Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday night after the first preview of her show “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man.” The former Playboy model and current star of WE’s “Kendra on Top” was with co-star Jai Rodriguez, and they posed for photos with staff and fans. Afterward, they led their group up to the rooftop Chateau Nightclub to party under the stars into the early morning.

WWE superstars Tenille Dashwood (Emma) and Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) of E!’s “Total Divas” fame attended “Magic Mike Live” at The Hard Rock Hotel during MDW with friend and makeup artist Stella Kae. Tenille took to Instagram to post a photo of the trio with the cast.

And Emmy Award-winning comedian Louie Anderson and singer-songwriter Eddie Money dined at Michael and David Morton’s new MB Steak at The Hard Rock Hotel after Eddie’s performance at the nearby Joint. The guys enjoyed an 18-oz. ribeye and 16-oz. bone-in filet.