Drake, Britney Spears, U2, Sia, Ariana Grande, Pitbull to headline 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Drake performs during the second weekend of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2015, in Indio, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival announced its jam-packed superstar lineup this morning, and the sixth-annual festival in Las Vegas, this year at the new T-Mobile Arena from Sept. 23-24, includes Drake, Axis at Planet Hollywood headliners Britney Spears and Pitbull, U2, Sia, Ariana Grande and many more.

“After five years of producing some of the best lineups to ever take the stage, we’re excited to unveil one of the strongest iHeartRadio Music Festival rosters to date,” Tom Poleman, president of National Programming at iHeartMedia, said in a news release this morning.

“This year’s show is a complete cross-section of the best artists from every genre of music. The weekend will be a true representation of the diversity of our iHeartRadio stations across the country, as well as the music you find on the iHeartRadio app.”

The lineup of the two-day mega-concert, which will be live streamed on CWTV.com, also includes Zedd, OneRepublic, Florida Georgia Line, Billy Idol, Sam Hunt, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant, Tears for Fears and Sting.

Last year’s iHeartRadio Musical Festival featured Kanye West, Sam Smith, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Duran Duran, Demi Lovato and many more at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The lineup for the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Sept. 24 at Las Vegas Village across from the Luxor includes The Chainsmokers, Las Vegas’ Panic! At the Disco, DNCE, Good Charlotte, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremih and Alessia Cara.

Ryan Seacrest is returning as host. Tickets go on sale Saturday via iHeartRadio.com. A presale for MasterCard holders starts today.