EDC to be celebrated in nightclubs

The Electric Blue EDC Cocktail with Ketel One Citron, Bacardi Superior, lemon juice, blue curaçao and blueberry Red Bull at Umami Burger at SLS. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

Celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck unveils his Shrunken Head at the Golden Tiki in Chinatown and it joins prior miniatures of both Carrot Top and yours truly!

The Flamingo hotel opens its Beach Club At Night parties for the summer season at the GO Pool.

An entire week of day and night parties through next Monday with more than 40 artists from all over the world hits the Strip as a lead-up to the day and night dusk till dawn antics of the EDC flagship event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The major three-day EDC weekend begins June 16 but that doesn’t stop DJ Hardwell firing up his preliminary show June 14 at Hakkasan nightclub in the MGM. The Liquid pool lounge at Aria starts five nights of EDC Week with Bijou behind the wheels of steel. DJ Dillon Francis is at the Surrender nightclub in Steve Wynn’s Encore hotel. Lil Jon stands tall at 1 OAK in the Mirage. DJ Seize grabs the moment at Chateau at the Paris. Maria Romano hosts at Hyde nightclub in the Bellagio. Jauz spins at Jewel in the Aria, and Tommy Trash picks up the beats at Light nightclub in Mandalay Bay.