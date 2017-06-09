EDC’s Insomniac makes $162,000 donation; Oakville Steakhouse at Tropicana

Electric Daisy Carnival founder and Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella at The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in 2012. (Erik Kabik)

Insomniac, the production company founded by Pasquale Rotella behind North America’s largest three-day dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, partnered with eBay for Charity and Surreal to give back to the communities of Southern Nevada.

Together their third-annual EDC Week Charity Auction and first-ever EDC Week Charity Sweepstakes drew hundreds of participating fans who raised more than $162,000 for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The donation will fund 14 comprehensive art programs across the region.

TASTE OF NAPA VALLEY

As a part of the revitalization of The Tropicana, it will debut a Napa Valley-inspired steakhouse concept, Oakville Steakhouse, on June 17. Oakville will celebrate the acclaimed wines of Napa Valley such as Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Opus One, Plump Juck, Screaming Eagle, Silver Oak and Turnbull, to name a few.

The visually stunning wine wall that will greet diners showcases more than 150 bottles of prestigious red wines. Other design elements will showcase artwork and photographs of the vineyards, wineries and surrounding areas of Oakville, California.

ONE-DECADE RUN

Actor-magician Kevin Burke has performed the lead role of the one-man Broadway show “Defending the Caveman” more than 4,000 times here, and the show, which debuted here in June 2007, has just passed its 10-year milestone of consecutive performances. “Caveman,” which Kevin performs nightly at The D Las Vegas, is now the only resident Broadway production here.

“Caveman” premiered in San Francisco in 1991, moved to Broadway in 1995, and, after running 2 1/2 years and 702 performances at Helen Hayes Theater, became the longest-running solo play in Broadway history. Comedian Rob Becker wrote “Caveman,” a prehistoric look at the battle of the sexes with hilarious scenarios that celebrate the differences between men and women.

SUMMER ARRIVES

Designer Ed Libby has joined forces with Bellagio’s horticulture team for an Italian-inspired summer display as The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens opens Monday with a rugged landscape with multicolored villas high above a cove-studded coastline. Check it out, and you’ll instantly understand why I go there every July.

The 16-foot stone archways, multi-tiered fountains, 20-foot lemon tree and gardens will leave guests in awe through Sept. 9. With three decades of experience, Ed’s designs will be on display throughout 2017. His company has created installations for the annual Macy’s Flower Show in Herald Square and floral-and-crystal compositions for “The Wall Street Concert Series.”

SEVEN-DAY FUNDRAISER

The Urban Seed project that aims to provide fresh food ecosystems for local chefs, hotel restaurants and at-risk communities has a $100,000, seven-day target fundraiser underway from last weekend through Saturday night.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez celebrate the grand opening of their “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Men” tonight at Paris Las Vegas, but the dynamic duo attended “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace during a break from previews and rehearsals at Anthony Cools Showroom.

To mark the 100th performance of “Magic Mike Live” at The Hard Rock Hotel, the cast and crew were presented with a unicorn-themed cake after a 10 p.m. show.

