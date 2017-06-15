Electric Daisy Carnival to be held this weekend

The Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway June 23, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Electric Daisy Carnival fever has struck across the Vegas Valley as thousands of fans get ready for this weekend’s dusk-till-dawn music festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — and at our key nightclubs on and off the Strip. More than 40 artists from all over the world are on the Strip playing memorable dance. Music sets through Monday night and another 110 DJ performers will be out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and on Red Bull TV.

DJ Nightmare with Illenium play the wheels of steel at the Liquid pool and lounge in Aria at MGM’s City Center to kick off EDC Week. The Chainsmokers spin for the NightSwim party at XS nightclub in the Encore, Marshmello hits the dual decks at the nearby Intrigue and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike play at Encore Beach Club. Galantis plays the 1s and 2s at Marquee in the Cosmopolitan and Armin van Buuren headlines at Omnia for the EDC events.

The Backstreet Boys return to Planet Hollywood and they’ve extended their “Larger Than Life” residency with 15 additional performances going on sale Friday for shows in November through February 2018.

Bass Rush Missive raise the roof of Planet Hollywood from the main stage of the Axis Theater and then Damien Escibar plays his violin at the Vinyl nightclub.

The Throwback Sizzling Jam will be held at The Orleans Arena with rhythm and blues 90s superstars Tony Toni Tone, Silk and other hip-hop legends Chubb Rock and Kwane to benefit students from low-income areas.