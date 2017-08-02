ENTERTAINMENT TIPS: Cher returns to Park Theater

Superstar Cher returns to her on-and-off residency at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo riding in on an elephant and still flashing her flesh in thigh-high boots, see-through body-stockings and that amazing mane of hair. It’s classic Cher with all her hits through Aug. 19.

A "Burlesque" segment pays tribute to the 2010 movie in Cher's new Park Theater revue. (Andrew Macpherson)

There’s an embarrassment of riches on tap with tonight’s entertainment offerings.

Incredibly funny ventriloquist Jeff Dunham takes center stage at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace with his zany characters — Achmed the Terrorist, Jose Jalapeno on a Stick, Walter and Bubba.

The annual Star Trek convention returns to the Rio to mark the 30th-anniversary reunion of “The Next Generation.” Trekkies will be in outer space through Aug. 5 with the meet-and-greets with the TV and movie stars of the out-of-this world franchise.

Wage War and A Day To Remember raise the roof at the Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq.

The Coasters perform at the Chrome Showroom of the Santa Fe Station thanks to Cornell Hunter who has kept the hit-makers going strong after all these years.

The Moonshiners serve up entertainment rather than illegal alcohol at Mark Shunock’s community charity theater The Space.

DJ Marshmello is the ace behind the dual decks at the Surrender nightclub’s Nightswim party in Encore at the Wynn.

DJ Freestyle Steve is behind the wheels of steel at 1 OAK in the Mirage.

DJ Dre Dre spins at Chateau in the Paris making it the perfect spot to continue the night after seeing the new Circus 1903 production of illusionists, puppeteers and performers.

DJ D-Miles walks the walk and talks the talk at Hyde in the Bellagio.

DJ Sinderella forgoes the midnight pumpkin carriage ride to prove the shoe does fit at Light nightclub in Mandalay Bay.