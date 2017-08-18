Financial dominatrix tells all

Even by Las Vegas norms it has to be the most unusual career path in town. In fact, I’m pretty sure that not one member of a “What’s My Line” panel would ever guess the occupation. Most people have heard of a dominatrix and instantly picture whips, chains, black PVC outfits and thigh-high leather boots. Yet for Breanna (who prefers we keep her last name private), it’s quite the opposite although she does admit to being a financial dominatrix — a growing career phenomenon in the moneyed worlds of wealth, power, the New York Stock Exchange and Wall Street.

Breanna, a financial dominatrix.

Breanna, a financial dominatrix.

Breanna is a college graduate and is one of the leading financial dominatrices with a list of wealthy clients around the world — men who pay her up to $25,000 for her financial sessions that average five-figure payouts per month.

The customers involved in financial domination transfer money to women over the internet ranging from $30 a week to the vast majority of his earnings where the woman takes full control of all his finances. They do not regard themselves as being exploited. Some leave themselves just enough for basic foods and bills with everything else going to the mistress.

Q: I asked Breanna to tell me what exactly she does as a financial dominatrix.

A: It’s usually not what a lot of people think it is. I get a lot that they think that I’m very in control and very dominant, which I am, but it’s not black and white in the sense that I’m aggressive in that way. For me, it’s very pink, very princess. I just like to basically dominate men or “partners,” — because sometimes it’s women — with their wallet because that is a huge part of someone’s life, is their money.

Q: Do you have a knowledge of the financial world, or do you care about the financial world, are you interested in the market?

A: Yes. Though I wouldn’t call myself a financial advisor but, I’m definitely interested in the financial world. I didn’t just kind of stumble into this, this is something that I came across after doing a lot of research and realizing that it’s really a waste of my time to just go around and try to talk to people or dominate people who weren’t really there financially on my level. I mean, being a dominatrix is about getting what you want, and I saw so many people just trying to bottom barrel, so I try to reach higher. I do tinker in the market, but like I said, I’m not a financial advisor.

Q: Do you give advice on financial matters to partners or do you accept advice from partners on financial matters?

A: No, I’m superior to them, so I would never take advice from them, even the ones that are financial advisors, CEOs. I would rather not listen to them because I am above them in their life. No, I don’t take advice from them, do I give advice? I wouldn’t call it advice, it’s more demands.

Men have a lot of facets to them, I’m sure you know, we hear of that, but a lot of the times, a man’s wallet can really break them, because not only are you dominating a small aspect of their life, like just when they’re in front of you, or just when you’re telling them to do this or that. This is something that affects them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When they’re at work, they’re thinking about making money for me. When they are budgeting to get something to eat, they are thinking about me, because they have to keep in mind to give me what I want. It’s all-encompassing in their life, that’s why I feel like it’s a very specialized form of domination that takes a lot of different parts of someone’s life.

Q: Now, when you say you control all of their money, what does that really mean?

A: It could be something as small as telling them they need to siphon a certain amount of money for me, of course, those people don’t get hardly any of my time, most of the time I don’t talk to them, to where it’s me completely telling them what to do, I get all of their bank statements, I get all of their deposits, I get everything, and then I tell them what they will spend on food, on rent, and so on and so forth. Because I still want them to be able to function and go to work, so I’m not going to take every dime. That’s the one part where you have to be a little bit savvy with the finances.

Q: That’s really taking advantage of very weak men?

A: I do take advantage of them in that sense, everybody does take advantage. It’s definitely not something that I hide behind, where I say, “No, you know I really like them though, they’re my friends.” No, I do take advantage of them, but that’s all part of the fun.

Q: Why do they trust you, what do you have, or is it what do you do?

A: I would say it’s what I have and who I am. To put it simply, I’m me, but I mean that does so much. There’s a lot of girls who think that they can do this, and a lot of the girls that see somebody do it, then they say, “OK, now give me all your money, I own you,” so on and so forth. This is something that I’ve been doing since I was 18, just not knowingly, when guys would come up to me and offer to buy me all of these things, and I thought, “Oh, I need to be very quiet, and this is something I need to hide.” When I got older, I just said, “This is ridiculous, why would I not want to take advantage of this? Men obviously love what I have, which can go from my looks to my personality to everything, they literally love everything about me,” so it’s a broad question.

Q: How many times have they proposed marriage to you?

A: All the time. I had one person who wanted to marry me and said that he would work his way up. First, he wanted to buy me an engagement ring for my feet, a pinky toe, and it was $80,000. He ended up having one sent to me that was $25,000, and then he said, “I’ll work my way up, and buy one eventually for your hand.” It’s actually pretty common, I have a whole drawer of boxes of rings that people send, cheap or not so cheap.

Q: Do they care that you have other “friends?”

A: No, they don’t, and if they did, they would not be a part of my life. I don’t have time to have somebody dictate what I do with my day, that kind of defeats the purpose of all the fun for me.

Q: Are you surprised at how many, let’s say, strong CEOs, require this service?

A: Absolutely. I still get blown away by the people who contact me, not because I think that — you know they’re in my box — but it’s mainly that these are people that I would see on TV or famous people, and they would come to me on their hands and knees. It’s really mind-blowing, a lot of people think that I’m crazy when I tell them what I do, and, honestly, if I was a regular person, I probably wouldn’t believe me either. It sounds a little fishy, but it’s real and it’s so much fun. I travel the world, I am all over the place, but I reside in Vegas right now.

Q: Is what you do legal?

A: Yes, what I do is completely legal, and it’s nothing crazy. I get that all the time, “Are you doing something really shady?” No, what I do is completely legal. Most of the time, I don’t even meet these guys. Like I said, I had one person give me a car, and he also gave me the down payment for one of my homes, and I have never met him before, I’ve just typed with him on the internet. I’m not doing any hocus pocus, I’m not scamming anyone, it’s all out there in the open for everyone to know what I’m doing, and they consent and they love every second. Sex is not involved in any way!

Q: Is it expensive to be financially dominated?

A: Oh, absolutely, if you’re going to the right person. You don’t want to give them any deals. In fact, you want to go the opposite way. Instead of offering them any type of discount for even listening to me breathe, I would say, “You’re annoying me, it’s going to be a markup today just because,” and that excites them. It’s all topsy-turvy.

Q: This is totally out of my line of imagination, and I have a vivid imagination. How long have you been doing this?

A: I’ve been doing this unconsciously since I was younger, but I’ve been doing this intentionally, I want to say now it’s been four or five years. It’s just still crazy to me, because when I first heard about it online, I really did think it was not real, and I thought it was a lie. It’s amazing, and the fetish has actually grown so much more.

Q: How do people find you?

A: I’m online, that’s the main place, I would say. I don’t consider being really solicited any other way. I’ve had people meet me in person, kind of creepy, but I do go out to the clubs all the time in Las Vegas, that’s basically where I live. I’m usually there during the week, and that’s where you can find me, aside from online. Social media has been a huge jump-off for financial domination, it makes it so much easier for people to find me. I would say usually Twitter and Instagram are where people find me.

Q: How many girls are out there are involved with financial domination?

A: I would put, the number today very high, there’s probably, I would say hundreds now, but of the real group that it’s their niche and they specialize in it and this is like their entire lifestyle, I would say probably like 10 or 15 around the world, that are, I would say, professionals at this. We’re a very tight-knit group. I read the Wall Street Journal. I watch CNBC I’ve been interested in it a lot, but again, it’s very much me just trying to keep track of everything and obviously staying very informed of the financial world, because you can’t be talking to CEOs and accountants and all that stuff, and not be aware of what’s going on in the world, that’s just silly.

Q: So you’re educated and yet you are bizarre.

A: Yes, that would be two ways to describe me, yeah. I’m educated a lot, you’d be surprised the things you have to learn to really be good at this because you have to learn about different things about people’s lives and psychologies. You have to learn about money and about manipulation, it’s pretty crazy, but it’s very fun, it keeps my mind going,

I grew up in Southern California and ventured off to Las Vegas as soon as I was old enough to party there. My original plan was to move back to Southern California within the year but I fell in love with Las Vegas. The lavish clubs and shops that could actually keep up with my lifestyle made it easy for me to call this place my new home. I haven’t looked back since!

The main thing that attracted me to what this fetish entails is I didn’t have to act or pretend to be someone I wasn’t for anyone. I didn’t have to pretend to like anyone or have to settle for less than the best of everything! I could be my 100 percent genuine self and live the pampered life I knew I deserved

I ingrain myself in every aspect of the posh Las Vegas lifestyle. During the summer it’s pool parties and cabanas and in the evening I’m always at the VIP tables at the clubs. There is definitely an inner circle within the Vegas lifestyle. Being more well-known I never wait in lines or spend a dime on drinks, expensive meals, gowns, jewelry, etc. It’s definitely living the dream!”

Q: You give these titans of industry what they want but you aren’t forcing anything on them?

A: Yes and no. I’m not forcing anything on them in the sense that I didn’t go seek them out; I didn’t find them. I don’t research people and go find them, they come to me, they find me, and then from there on out, I’m the one in control, but they’re definitely the ones that find me and are seeking this control in their life. it’s about control — not about sex. It’s definitely a power trip. To say it’s not about sex for them, it’s not a physical thing. It’s nothing like prostitution or anything like that, it’s a completely different realm.

Q: Is this a lucrative business for you?

A: Absolutely, it’s a very lucrative business, and I don’t see it going away, anywhere anytime soon. It’s not something that’s easily replaceable, I feel like you really have to be invested in it to do well in it. I don’t see this being replaced — men definitely want women like us, because there aren’t a lot of women like us in the world who aren’t ashamed to dominate men and grab them by the wallets and lead them on.

I’m building my nest egg for retirement, my IRA, I’m very very particular about my money, so, hopefully, it won’t be a reverse situation when I get older, or even now. I’m pretty sure I’m good with my money.

Q: I presume that as time ticks by, one’s career as an elderly financial dominatrix becomes somewhat limited. What do you do when this is over? Do you manage your own money, do you become a financial whiz kid of your own?

A: I definitely have my own plan for what I want to do. I don’t plan on doing it forever. I would love to because it is so much fun, but like you said, it goes with time, but I am definitely saving my money because I want to be able to have my options to do whatever I want. Right now, as far as I can see into the future, this lifestyle and this path allow me the freedom to choose what I want to do. If I want to pursue something else, I have the freedom to do that, because I spent these years working hard spending other people’s money for myself, and putting away for myself. I’m definitely not concerned about the future, I’m more excited than anything. I have my own side hobby that I like to do, and once I am completely done, I’m hoping I can just 100 percent pursue whatever I want to do.

Q: Do you think of yourself as a doctor in a hospital, a psychiatrist who provides a service on the couch, are you that kind of a person?

A: Absolutely. There are a lot of people that speak to me that I don’t think would do very well if I were to just drop everything and no longer speak with them, or no longer manage their lives. A lot of them really truly do need this. Everyone lives their life differently, and they have different lifestyles, and there are a lot of people who depend on me for this, and they really come to me for that. I do think it’s that deep in the sense that we definitely have to get to know people, and we need to get to know the way the mind works, it’s not just, “Hi, give me your money, goodbye.” I would say it’s like we’re giving them something that they desperately need and they can not find being fulfilled anywhere else in their life.

It’s not the same as a wife or a girlfriend who’s just spending your money. It’s very comforting to have us because they know what to expect from us. I don’t pretend to like anybody I don’t, which is probably my favorite part of the job. They’re not thinking, “Well, is she with me because of the money, or this or that?” No, they know where I stand, how I feel, and I’m very blunt with them, and they love that.

Q: You’ve got to admit, this is highly unusual, and almost unbelievable, right?

A: Absolutely, yes. I can definitely see that, even being in the industry this long, I could see how people would think that, and I’m sure a lot of people are going to read about this and still be like, “No, she’s definitely doing something illegal or weird,” but I would challenge them to look online. There are so many people who have this itch that they need scratched, and the more people that don’t believe it, the better for me, because we’re really filling an empty space in those men’s lives that no one else believes needs to be filled.

It’s not so much having their money taken from them because I actually don’t agree with that. I am very adamant about I want them to be giving their money to me, it’s very much they’re giving it to me, and they really cherish that time they have with me, in the sense of like texting or talking over messages, or even just me sending out a picture, and I’m not talking about lewd photos. My clothes are on the entire time.

Q: This is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard. If What’s My Line was still on television, you’d win. I can’t understand it, I’m being honest.

A: Yeah, it’s very different, and I don’t understand it in a sense that I’ve never had that need in my life. I’ve never wanted someone to just come and control everything, that’s never been a thing for me. I don’t understand it in that aspect either, but I do understand it from my point of view. From my point of view, it’s definitely very beneficial to me, and me just getting what I want from them, no strings attached, no me pretending to be anything that I’m not, or that I like them.

Unlike dominatrix, who need a whip and very high heels, I need a tiara and a bottle of champagne. I’m a princess in that sense, definitely, very very girly. I throw out the whips, the chains and the black PVC clothes and turn it into pink fluffy bubbles, champagne type of thing, that’s how I’m different.

Yes, bratty but very much a princess. I don’t curse or yell or anything. The only pain they might feel is eating Top Ramen!