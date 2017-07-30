First Friday events held Aug. 4

The blistering temperatures have finally gotten to the organizers of First Friday and they have decided the theme for next Friday’s event marking the debut for August will be a salute to “Hot August Nights.”

SpeedVegas on 14200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., in Henderson on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The blistering temperatures have finally gotten to the organizers of First Friday and they have decided the theme for next Friday’s event marking the debut for August will be a salute to “Hot August Nights.”

Highlights for First Friday, Aug. 4, will include:

• Justin Lepper, a local contemporary artist who paints, sculpts, designs, produces art shows and designs murals. He considers himself a “macro designer, creating intelligent space for a future filled with intelligent people.”

• The Rock and Review race will continue each month from June to September with one winner per month chosen from this competition of local bands. In October — First Friday’s anniversary month — the four winners will go head-to-head with one ultimate winner receiving an exciting prize package.

• Art Style: Emerging and established artists, arts and crafts are curated by artist Izaac Zevalking. There is an interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity.

• ArtWalk: This event is held 5-11 p.m., and showcases work by emerging Las Vegas artists. Check out the artist booths in the main festival area. Be sure to stop by the Arts Factory and Art Square and visit the many art galleries and studios.

• Epyk Dance DepARTment: 5-11 p.m., is where First Friday patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music and make new friends, all while getting good exercise. Location for the Dance DepARTment is on Coolidge (between 1st and Main streets).

• Community Productions Drum Circle: 5-11 p.m., drum circle participation all night long.

• Food and drink: 5-11 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from a wide variety of food trucks and artisan food vendors. Special drinks at First Friday bars. Try one of the many restaurants in the arts district. Enjoy drinks at the many bars in the First Friday event area and nearby in the arts district.

• Music: 5 p.m.-11 p.m, E320 Entertainment Group presents live entertainment on the main stage. Battle of the Bands, featuring School of Rock – Green Valley, Angela Kerfoot, TEEJ and Spectrum.

Instead of driving to the event think about using a rickshaw — Las Vegas Rickshaw pedi cabs drop off and pick up at Coolidge and 1st Street. Rides from downtown Las Vegas to First Friday and back all night.

Also brought to you again by local merchants: the southern end of the arts district offers antiques and fun activities. Streets will be blocked from California Avenue to the north, Casino Center Boulevard to the east, Colorado Avenue to the south and Antique Alley (one block east of Main Street) to the west.

Support the downtown venture and shake off the heat!