Flavor Flav at Minus 5; Blac Chyna at EBC; Samantha Hoopes at Tao

2017 Miss Teen USA Pageant contestants attend Human Nature at The Venetian on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Petra Jezkova/Cashman Photo)

We have Star Surveillance galore:

Rapper, reality-TV star and Las Vegas resident Flavor Flav chilled out at Minus 5 Ice Experience at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place decked out in a white faux fur coat.

35 Miss Teen USA contestants went onstage with Human Nature after they attended the show “Jukebox” at The Venetian. The girls, who danced at their seats during the performance, helped the four Australian Motown singers celebrate 1,500 shows as Las Vegas headliners. Check out our story with Human Nature here and in Sunday’s ENT of The RJ.

Blac Chyna partied in a bungalow at Encore Beach Club’s Night Swim pool party. She sipped on champagne as a friend took her photograph, which she posted on Instagram.

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, dined at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with friends enjoying yellowtail sashimi, tomato soup dumplings and tuna poke tacos.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes partied at Tao at The Venetian to the sounds of DJ Five. Ronnie Magro of “Jersey Shore” fame was at an adjoining VIP table with a friend as Eric D-Lux manned the decks. NFL stars Rodger Saffold, Von Miller and Emmanuel Sanders also partied the night away.

UFC champions Michael Bisping and Cody “No Love” Garbrandt dined at Joe Vicari’s Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at The D Las Vegas. Michael was joined by his wife and kids, and Cody dined with his girlfriend and her sisters.

“Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actor Gabriel Luna stopped into The Avengers attraction at T.I., where he checked out costumes and even was found worthy enough to lift Thor’s hammer.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame dined on the Strip-front terrace of Lavo at The Palazzo for a friend’s bachelorette party. The celebration continued the next night at Tao.

Rapper Jeezy made his debut at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell performing his hits “Who Dat,” “Bang,” “I Luv It” and more. Blac Chyna, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson, Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel and Indiana Pacers shooting guard Lance Stephenson were among the partygoers.

Model Michele Maturo hosted a sexy Cinco de Mayo party at Tacos & Tequila at The Luxor, sipping on margaritas and enjoying tacos. Mariachi Los Toros provided entertainment, and the cast of “Fantasy” joined in the pinata bashing.

And Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas performed a DJ set at The Flamingo Go Pool that included “Let’s Get It Started” and “I Gotta Feeling.” He invited guests to dance with him onstage and handed a mic to fans to sing along.