Food Network star chef Robert Irvine opens Public House in the Tropicana

On July 27, Food Network star chef Robert Irvine opened his first Las Vegas restaurant, the Public House in the Tropicana. (Tom Donoghue)

Fourteen months ago Food Network star chef Robert Irvine revealed plans for his first restaurant concept in Las Vegas at the Tropicana by rappelling down all 22 stories of the property — a drop of 220 feet. Now, how could he top that as his dream came true with its official opening last night (July 27)?

First, in true Robert Irvine fashion, a three-vehicle military-inspired convoy drove down the Strip to take up formation with 30 active military duty personnel as the celebrity chef made his grand entrance arriving via helicopter, landing right by the northeast entrance of the iconic casino, steps from the Strip.

Chef Irvine was accompanied by Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel W. Williams, and his wife, Gail Kim, and vice president and general manager at Tropicana, Aaron Rosenthal. Upon arrival, Irvine was welcomed by 30 active-duty military personnel, Tropicana team members and property executives. Together, they commenced the celebration with an official ribbon-cutting affair, complete with a brick wall-inspired ice sculpture, which Irvine knocked down with a sledge hammer — for a one-of-a-kind opening celebration.

The military guests were then treated to a first taste of the all-new restaurant hosted by Irvine in honor of its opening day.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to finally welcome Robert Irvine’s Public House to Tropicana Las Vegas,” Rosenthal said. “Chef Irvine will truly redefine the dining experience on property, and we are excited to embark on a new culinary journey here at Tropicana Las Vegas — allowing our guests to enjoy the property as a premier destination on the Strip.”

Boasting nearly 9,000 square feet, the restaurant features a 275-seat dining room complete with a wraparound bar, open kitchen design, private dining room and views of the Strip. The new restaurant offers a range of comfort food options inspired by Irvine’s culinary travels from around the world — all in a pub-like atmosphere. Highlights include fork-and-knife burger (Vermont sharp cheddar fondue, mushrooms, onions, smoked bacon, brioche roll); chicken-fried duck confit (maple and sherry vinegar, braised kale and chard, buttery sriracha sauce); stone-fired shepherds pie (ground lamb, onion, English peas, mashed potato crust); English banoffee pie (banana, toffee, espresso ice cream); and mason jar apple pie (five-year aged cheddar, vanilla ice cream).

“Opening a restaurant in Las Vegas has been a longtime dream of mine and being inside the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas makes Public House that much more extraordinary,” Irvine said. “With this restaurant, I am excited to share my travels through food and beverage and presenting guests with good food and a great experience, all at a reasonable price. Public House is all about offering something for everyone.”

To complement the overall dining experience, guests can choose from an emporium of beer, wine and craft cocktails options. The restaurant features more than 32 beers on tap, 30 by the bottle, plus a variety of wines by the glass or bottle and over a dozen signature cocktails. Signature cocktails include Patron Tequila cocktail, featuring Patron Reposado and Anejo barrels hand selected by Irvine at Patron Hacienda such as El Karma and The Patroni; as well as healthy inspired cocktails made with Boardroom Spirits, such as the Cranberry Caipiroska and Beet Down.

Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his opening night coverage.

Robert Irvine’s Public House, located on the casino floor of Tropicana, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.