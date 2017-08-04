Gareth Richardson heads up ‘Tenors of Rock’ show at Harrah’s

So here’s the thing. …. I’m seated in Harrah’s showroom on the Las Vegas Strip looking at the stage and still can’t believe I have my own show here. It still blows my mind that after all these years fighting to reach the end goal, we have finally made it as Las Vegas headliners. Walking down the Strip and seeing our billboards makes me realize how far we’ve come and how far we are from home.

“Tenors of Rock” show at Harrah’s. (Denise Truscello)

One of the most remarkable Las Vegas show business stories is that of singer Gareth Richardson on his journey to the Strip — and even after a year you still might not recognize his name. But proving dreams can come true he’s the singer with the powerful voice that has won success here with his “Tenors of Rock” show at Harrah’s.

Here his own story of that extraordinary journey of the small-town boy who made it to the top in the Entertainment Capital of the World — and it’s all summed up with that familiar slogan “Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

So here’s the thing. …. I’m seated in Harrah’s showroom on the Las Vegas Strip looking at the stage and still can’t believe I have my own show here. It still blows my mind that after all these years fighting to reach the end goal, we have finally made it as Las Vegas headliners. Walking down the Strip and seeing our billboards makes me realize how far we’ve come and how far we are from home.

The boys and I all come from small town, very humble upbringings. We’ve known each other at least 10 years through treading the boards in the West End and trawling through bars and clubs singing with numerous bands and groups just trying … trying anything to make something happen.

It gets to a certain point in a singer or performer’s career where you have to decide: Do I give up and get a normal job or do I push on and follow the dream? I knew even as a young boy that I had big ambitions and dreams. Even as a 10-year-old playing sports I was running around a cold, wet soccer field in the depth of winter in Britain, and in my mind, I was always playing in the World Cup final in front of thousands of people. That ambition and drive never left me.

When I first came up with the idea for “Tenors of Rock” I was out of work as a singer and working backstage in a theatre in London. One November night in 2010, Jimmy and I were working together loading wagons full of steel deck. I turned to him and said, “Jim, enough is enough …. I have to do something,” and at that moment, honestly, deep down I knew our lives were going to change.

“Tenors of Rock” was born. I assembled a group of guys, some we lost along the way, some got off the bus, but the guys that stand with me right now, in our own Las Vegas show, have been with me from the very beginning.

We had a rough few years to start with, trying to pick up any gig, anywhere with anyone. There were many times through this six-year period that we thought of giving up and probably should have. But I couldn’t; I knew deep down something was going to happen.

We have been everywhere, all around the world, playing all sorts of concerts, gigs, tours and festivals, but there was one trip in 2013 that changed everything. We had booked a show in Toronto as the half-time show for a CFL game at the Rogers Center — Toronto Argonauts vs. Montreal Alouettes. That in and of itself was a big deal, but I thought in my infinite wisdom: “Well, we are in Canada … why don’t I try and get us a showcase in Las Vegas.” Obviously, Toronto and Las Vegas are nowhere near each other, but once I have something in my mind that’s it — it’s happening!

So, we flew to Vegas, we showcased at the Palms Lounge, and the rest was history. That evening as we opened the show, Priscilla Presley walked in and sat in the front row. We along with everybody else in the audience were left dumbfounded. After the show, all I heard was, “Why is Priscilla here? Who are these guys?”

The following few days were the catalyst to where we are today. I had one meeting where somebody told me, “One day you will have a show on the Las Vegas Strip!” For me, that was enough …. I knew that was the end goal. The day before we left Las Vegas on that trip, Jimmy, David and I sat in the pool at the Paris, not a dime in our pockets, but we joked about opening on the Strip. I said to the boys on that day, “That’s it guys, that’s what we are going to do, no matter how long it takes, no matter how long it takes.”

It did take a while. It did take years of phone calls, emails and chasing the hierarchy of Las Vegas to make the stars align. Skip forward to the summer of 2016, we were ready, the show was built and Caesars Entertainment called when we were on tour in Asia. There was a theatre, a showroom ready and perfect for us. They asked if we were ready … and without hesitation, I said, “Yes.”

So, here we are! I don’t have the column inches to tell you all the details, but if you see me wandering around the Strip, you’ll still see me in shock with what we have achieved. If you want to know more, just ask — I’ll talk about this journey all day long.

I want to thank everybody who has helped make this happen. I want to thank Las Vegas for accepting us, I want to thank our friends and families for allowing us to chase our dreams, and most of all I want to thank the boys — David, Jimmy, Jonny and Tommy — for sticking with me, standing by me through everything, including all of my crazy ideas and trusting me with their futures. I promised them the Las Vegas Strip and here we are. I have one real brother in the band but they are all my brothers in rock.

If you haven’t seen the show, come and take a look. I promise you a great time. Real, honest, heartfelt, humble and soulful entertainment from a bunch of Brits who are living the American dream.

Dreams do come true and we, the “Tenors of Rock,” will always give 100 percent.

Be humble, be happy and long live rock ’n’ roll!