Golden Knights uniforms revealed

It’s a revolution with the reunion of Prince’s band set to perform at the Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq. The pop king’s music comes back to life with the Revolution’s original members from the 1989 tour and the “Purple Rain” movie: drummer Bobby Z and keyboardist Dr. Matt Fink, plus bass player Mark Brown and the ladies Wendy Melvoin on guitar and Lisa Coleman on keyboard. This has become one of the summer’s most eagerly awaited and anticipated concerts.

Television cameras and sports fans will zoom in closely on the National Hockey League Awards at the T-Mobile Arena as the 20 prestigious silver trophies are presented at the live broadcast with Joe Manganiello hosting. More so than ever before because then comes the reveal of the NHL Expansion Draft and the lineup of players for our Vegas Golden Knights. Last night (June 20) the new NHL-Adidas 31 team jerseys were shown for the first time at Steve Wynn’s Intrigue nightclub along with the first-ever Golden Knights uniforms. They claimed to be lighter, stronger and cooler. Our thanks to Richard Corey for his YouTube video and to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for their coverage.

Flamingo headliner Donny Osmond will unveil and then sign a new caricature painting of himself that is being added to the ever-growing collection at the Palm restaurant in the Forum Shops of Caesars Palace.

Country royalty Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace through July 2 for their residency of classic hits and some lesser-known tracks. With 27 Academy of Country Music awards Brooks & Dunn are the most awarded act in ACM history having traveled the ”Red Dirt Road” together for more than 25 years. Reba’s chart-toppers include “Somebody” and “ Fancy.”

Its both International Yoga Day and World Giraffe Day although they are not linked! Tivoli Village has free yoga classes on the Piaazza with mimosas after the workout at Cork & Thorn. In honor of the animals at the nonprofit Lion Habitat Ranch Vegas PBS airs a special about the facility on the Outdoor Nevada program and Shawn Lane’s No Regrets bar serves up an Ozzie Jungle cocktail and donates $1 from every drink to the ranch.

The Down & Dirty roller skate rock party is at the Gold Spike and Lost Kings find each other to spin the 1s and 2s at Surrender nightclub in the Encore.