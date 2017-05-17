Gordie Brown delivers stellar impersonations at Planet Hollywood

Impressionist Gordie Brown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I lost count of the number of voices that impressionist Gordie Brown delivered on his opening night at Cabaret Show Lounge at Planet Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Gordie’s delivery at rat-a-tat speed was a nonstop barrage of hilarity and music, with old and new favorites ranging from President Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger to the late Robin Williams and all three of The Bee Gees, which was a triumph in its own right.

Gordie has swapped the showroom at Downtown’s Golden Nugget for the intimacy of this lounge to return him rightfully to the Strip as a headline entertainer. The blue-haired fans get their tingles when he delivers a better Elvis than Presley himself and when Stevie Wonder cannons into Ray Charles.

The younger, tattooed audience members howl when Gordie delivers spot on reinterpretations of Charlie Sheen, Pharrell Williams and Ed Sheeran. Close your eyes, and you swear that you’re listening to Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro rather than the incredible impersonation.

Finally, we learn just how John Travolta learned those “Saturday Night Fever” moves — from making French fries in a hamburger joint!

It’s laugh-out-loud comedy and total bewilderment as to how Gordie keeps track of all the voices of such stars as Clint Eastwood and Al Pacino and how he keeps them sorted out in his overactive brain.

Gordie is a beloved entertainer who wins applause and recognition from other headliners such as Criss Angel and Celine Dion, but so far neither of them have to worry about him duplicating “Mindfreak” magic or “Titanic” love — at least for now, although he’s highly qualified to impersonate just about anybody with hilarious lines thrown in for good measure.