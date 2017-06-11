Highlights of the week ahead: Electric Daisy Carnival, Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla

The Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

DJ Afrojack with Maverick Helicopters pilots at Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Monday, June 12

It’s the start of the five-day Marathon Event at The World Series of Poker at The Rio. The 23rd event is No Limit Hold’Em play starting with 26,200 chips.

Tuesday, June 13

Sunset Station’s 20th anniversary celebrations continue with promotions at the refreshed property in Henderson.

Wednesday, June 14

The Backstreet Boys return to their frantic fans for their “Larger Than Life” residency at Axis at Planet Hollywood through July 1.

Phoenix and The Lemon Twigs rise and drop at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Thursday, June 15

Robert Irvine’s Public House pop-up dinner is at Tropicana.

The Miss Teen Nevada Pageant is at Tropicana Theater.

The Hard Rock Hotel hosts Bassrush Massive and Damien Escobar in separate shows.

Friday, June 16

The three-day Electric Daisy Carnival is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway through Sunday.

2016 Miss Nevada Bailey Gumm crowns a new pageant queen at Tropicana who will represent our Silver State at The Miss America Pageant in September in Atlantic City.

Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is “Perfectly Unbalanced” with Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Jose Jalapeno and his other famous characters at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on select dates through Sept. 13.

Robert Irvine returns to Tropicana to lead the Summer Cookout at Sky Beach Club.

Julianne and Derek Hough take time out from “Dancing With the Stars” for their show, “Move Beyond — Live on Tour,” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with elements of fire, water, wind and earth woven into fresh, high-impact choreography. It’s ballroom, tap, salsa, hip hop and everything in between with Move Company Dancers.

Jerry Seinfeld (keep Kesha away from him!) is at Caesars.

Tim Allen is at The Mirage.

Saturday, June 17

Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla are at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Sunday, June 18

It is Father’s Day and International Sushi Day, so why not combine both and treat Dad to a Japanese restaurant outing?