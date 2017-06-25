HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK AHEAD: June 25-30

SUNDAY, June 25

• Nightlife entrepreneur Victor Drai will be honored with a Key to the Strip to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Drai’s After Hours at the Cromwell. County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani also proclaims it “Drai’s Day.”

• The 31st annual Ribbon of Life show with volunteer Strip entertainers to benefit Golden Rainbow’s Emergency Housing and Support programs for people living with HIV/AIDS is held at the Tropicana showroom.

MONDAY, June 26

• Dean Martin’s daughter Deana hosts a Celebrity Roast of Vegas entertainer Dennis Bono at the South Point. She’s lined up comedian Rich Little, Bond villain Robert Davi, actor Tony LoBianco, singer Clint Holmes, entertainer Frankie Scinta and yours truly to do the honors with a loaded pack of insults and razor-sharp wit. Even Dennis’ wife, Lorraine, the 32nd lieutenant governor of the Nevada, promises to take to the stage to show her…. ‘Sarcasm!”

TUESDAY, June 27

• European magician David Goldrake premieres his new residency at the Tropicana.

• Chef Brian Howard had no time to throw a grand opening of his new Sparrow + Wolf restaurant in Chinatown because he’s been inundated with reservations keeping him busy, nightly. So, he’s going straight to a grand thank you party with cocktails served by his bartender Cody Fredrickson.

WEDNESDAY, June 28

• Celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck celebrates the 100,000th subscriber to his YouTube channel with a Silver Award party at the Planet Hollywood Cabaret Lounge. He promises a one-time only screening of a YouTube video he’s banned by a rival entertainer from showing ever again.

THURSDAY, June 29

• The World Armwrestling Championships are held at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay and telecast on ESPN Live.

• Kent Harman and Ken Langdon celebrate the grand opening of their new Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina in the Howard Hughes Center promising a whole new fresh food spin on south of the border cuisine.

• DJ Tiesto is early to the wheels of steel to get the holiday weekend underway at Hakkasan in MGM. And singer Felice Garcia who has starred in many Vegas hit shows returns to the city she loves for a special two-night engagement.

FRIDAY, June 30

• Independence Day holiday celebrations get underway for the four-day holiday weekend leading up to July 4 . It’s a full schedule of parties with DJs Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, leading up to the fireworks from Red Rock and Green Valley resort casinos.

• There’s a special preview of the 23rd annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade, which this year has grown to more than 70 entries and more than 2,500 participants requiring more than 500 volunteers to assist with parade operations. More than 35,000 people are expected for the July 4 parade.