Highlights of the week ahead: ‘Phantom,’ WSOP, Trey Songz, Modest Mouse

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Weekend celebrations wrap up with The Chainsmokers at Encore Beach Club, Afrojack at Wet Republic at MGM Grand, Cedric Gervais at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Diplo at XS at Encore.

Tuesday, May 30

The 48th Annual World Series of Poker opens its doors and remains open 24/7 for 50 days through July 17 at The Rio. Eight events have been added to the schedule, and the high-roller $111,111 buy-in is set. Players from more than 100 nations are in the more than 100,000 entries.

Wednesday, May 31

The spectacular production of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” sets down its North American tour cast and orchestra of 52 people at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with reimagined staging and choreography — and the legendary chandelier. Ten local musicians join six touring ones. The run at The Smith Center continues through June 11.

The Moonshiners headlines Mark Shunock’s The Space.

Thursday, June 1

Renee Olstead and Dave Damiani perform The Great American Songbook at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

Trey Songz headlines Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Friday, June 2

Morgan James, who has amassed more than 800 million YouTube views, headlines Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

The Star Catchers dance program celebrates15 years with two hours of jazz and ballet by 80 students at Winchester Cultural Center.

Randy Houser makes waves at Mandalay Bay Beach.

Saturday, June 3

Celine Dion wraps a run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace before her summer European tour. She returns Sept. 19 after June 15 through Aug. 3 concerts in Britain, France, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Holland, Paris and Berlin.

Three Doors Down headlines Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic honors the consul general of Romania, Lia Roberts, with a concert features The Romanian Children’s Choir in a Romanian Rhapsody Gala at Westgate.

WSOP guarantees a $333,333 purse in the second of its new events for 2017.

And Modest Mouse rocks BBLV.