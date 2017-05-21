Highlights of the week ahead: Piff the Magic Dragon, Modernist Cuisine Gallery open

Piff the Magic Dragon. (Courtesy)

Monday, May 22

British comedy magician Piff the Magic Dragon, who proudly boasts that he lost “America’s Got Talent,” starts a new 40-night run at The Flamingo through July 4.

It’s opening night of the extraordinary food photos and cookbooks by Nathan Myhrvold at Modernist Cuisine Gallery in The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace.

Tuesday, May 23

It’s the opening party for the ultra-luxury condo development South Beach near Summerlin at 215 and Russell that serves as a fundraiser for Boy’s Town.

New Spago chef Dylan Hallas hosts a kaiseki-style plating and service of nearly 20 tasting dishes at his kitchen counter at The Forum Shops to launch his new menu for Wolfgang Puck.

Wednesday, May 24

Singer Chadwick Johnson performs at The Italian American Club.

Whiskey Maiden headlines at Gilley’s Saloon and Dance Hall at T.I.

Thursday, May 25

More than 80 Las Vegas restaurants and nightclubs team up with The Venetian chef Timon Balloo of Sugarcane for The Epicurean Affair poolside at neighboring The Palazzo.

Our beloved charity Opportunity Village presents its seventh-annual Ovation Spring Performing Arts Concert at The Engelstad Campus at 6050 S. Buffalo.

Singer Clint Holmes hosts the third-annual Art Live for The Las Vegas Fashion Council at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with a local designers fashion show and auction of 10 hand-painted mannequins.

Comedian Vinnie Favorito hosts the inaugural “Swings for Wings” tournament at Top Golf for the charity Miracle Flights.

Friday, May 26

Reality-TV stars Kendra Wilkinson (“Kendra on Top”) and Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) have their final night of previews for “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” opening Saturday at Anthony Cools Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

Saturday, May 27

It’s the last day of Smith & Wollensky on the Strip before it closes and relocates to a new space.

The original musical “Clowntown” presented by Nevada Conservatory Theater opens at UNLV’s Judy Bailey Theater. “Le Reve — The Dream” musical director Michael Brennan wrote the show with its cast of 20 led by Justin Sargent (“Baz — Star Crossed Love”), Nicole Kaplan and Randal Keith (“Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers”) and “Jersey Boys” and “Rock of Ages” actors.