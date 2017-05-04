In Las Vegas: David Sedaris at Smith Center; May the Fourth Be With You

David Sedaris.

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, the “Carrie” musical hasn’t been seen since its 1988 Broadway production. Now Ari Fabros, daughter of my fitness trainer Mel Fabros, has the lead role of misfit Carrie in Majestic Repertory Theater’s concluding show of its inaugural season running through May 13 at 1217 S. Main St.

Humorist David Sedaris, who has written nine books, tackles the absurdities of life at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Next door at Troesh Studio Theater, there’s a spotlight concert by Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Vegas PBS launches Season 2 of “Outdoor Nevada” with host John Burke at the Jaguar Land Rover dealership on West Sahara Avenue.

May the Fourth be With You on “Star Wars Day” with united Rebels and Stormtroopers at Downtown Container Park with a performance by UNLV’s Society of Lightsaber Duelists and screening of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” by Sunset Cinema.

Comic Henry Cho is among Dennis Bono’s guests for his Internet radio and TV show at South Point along with vocal group Spectrum and singers Denise Clemente, Clint Holmes and recent Encore headliner Michael Monge. Denise also will guest at The San Gennaro Feast starting next Wednesday, and Clint celebrates his birthday and opening night of his residency at Golden Nugget starting next Tuesday.

Impressionist Gordie Brown begins his residency at Cabaret Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Next Movement plays old school R&B for the Citrus Summer series at Downtown Grand.

Steel Panther electrifies HOB.

Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band have a three-night run at Gilley’s.

DJ Calvin Harris is behind the wheels of steel at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Diplo takes control at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Esco spins at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Mustard spreads it on at Tao at The Venetian.

And DJ Ever makes Jewel shine at Aria.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Our Friday Neon pages in The RJ feature new Venetian headliner Il Divo, new Tropicana headliner illusionist David Goldrake, behind-the-scenes dramas at Keep Memory Alive’s “Power of Love Gala” and Gordon Ramsay’s new Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace.

The 52 glamorous girls competing for The Miss USA Pageant crown and title arrive for next week’s competition and Fox broadcast.

And it’s the official weigh-in ahead of a highly anticipated boxing match labeled “Mexico’s Super Bowl showdown.” Two of Mexico’s biggest names are here to duke it out in a12-round Cinco de Mayo Weekend middleweight bout between Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KO’s) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KO’s). Julio hasn’t won in five years. The fight is at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night.