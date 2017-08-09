International water spectacular ‘Wow’ opens in Rio

As originally predicted in our Wicked Whispers & Racy Rumors column earlier this summer a new form of the long-ago Vegas Strip hit “Splash” will make its own splash with the North American debut of “Wow” starting at the Rio Sept. 26.

"Wow," an international water variety show, will open at the Rio Sept. 26. (Courtesy)

Construction of a new pool-stage is now underway. Prepare to be transported into a world of water, wonder and fantasy with the H2O entertainment spectacular and its cast of more than 30 international performing artists, acrobats and dancers fly, flip, fold, dance and defy the imagination in a 180-degree theatrical setting .

Producers are promising 3-D, multimedia projections, water walls, holograms and breathtaking acrobatics and dazzling choreography. In the cast there will also be finalists from the “America’s Got Talent” NBC TV show.

The “Wow” long-running, circus-styled show on water was created and directed by famed director Hanoch Rosènn, who is known worldwide for his extravagant and large-scale productions — including “Festigal” where he directed “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot in her stage-acting debut in 2008. His stunning fast-paced “Wow” spectacular has been seen in Israel by more than 2.5 million people.

In another Wicked Whisper & Racy Rumor its believed that former Riviera Hotel owner, Meshulam Ricklis and his former Splash producer Jeff Kutash helped in getting “Wow” to open in Las Vegas. However, the producers do include Jon B. Platt (winner of 12 Tony Awards on Broadway and the Olivier Award in London; Yacov Neeman and Doron Etzioni, Tevet Productions (entrepreneurs, managers and producers with 35 years of experience who initiated the “Wow Variety” experience 15 years ago and have managed it ever since and Jordan Fiksenbaum and Brad Goldberg of Informed Marketing, Las Vegas, who were formerly with Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts International.

“As the newest addition of world-class talent at the Rio, “Wow” will be unlike any production Las Vegas has experienced before,” said Damian Costa, Caesars Entertainment vice president of Las Vegas entertainment operations in an announcement this morning (Aug. 9). “Audiences will be captivated by the splendor of stand-out visual elements, water effects and a breathtaking cast of performers.”

In preparation for its North American premiere, the Rio Showroom is being transformed into a world of water including a custom-built stage and pool that promises an up-close and interactive audience experience. Though grand in scale, design and production, the family-friendly show will provide Las Vegas audiences with an intimate theatrical water show adventure unlike any other.

“For more than 15 years we have been presenting “Wow” with a new incarnation of the show every year,” said Hanoch. “I have always felt the show was perfect for Las Vegas so I am thrilled to bring “Wow” to North American audiences with the premiere at Rio.”

Among the many dynamic performers during the 90-minute show who will be a part of the Las Vegas “Wow” cast is America’s “Got Talent” semifinalist, Sylvia Sylvia — whose jaw-dropping archery act of shooting an apple off her head left judges and audiences spellbound. In addition the international cast features some of the greatest acrobats and specialty acts from the USA, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, France and Great Britain.

The water spectacular “Wow” will play at the Rio Showroom Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m with additional shows at 9 pm Friday through Sunday. (Show will be dark Friday, Sept. 29). Tickets will go on sale this Friday. (Aug. 11).