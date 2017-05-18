Invidia, at Adrenaline tonight, welcomes new band member last minute

Invidia. (Courtesy)

With just hours before Invidia began its “Screaming Black Curse Tour” in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, vocalist Travis Johnson upped and left to go full time as bass player for In This Moment.

Tonight in time for Invidia’s stop here at Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grill, the spot will be filled by Evan Seidlitz as the newest member of the band. Here’s the official statement from the band: “We respect Travis’ choice to honor his commitment to In This Moment, but it left us in a tough spot. It’s hard for us, as well: Travis is family and part of the Invidia story.

“We are beyond happy that Evan was interested and fits in so well in the Invidia camp. He’s a guy we all know well, and the band, as well as the fans, are in great hands. We sincerely hope you will all welcome Evan to the fold like we have and come see us on tour this summer!”

Travis added: “It was a really tough choice for me to step back from fronting Invidia. I love singing and am so proud of ‘As the Sun Sleeps.’ Invidia is family to me. I mean, I just can’t be in two places at the same time, and I had to honor my commitment to In This Moment. I can’t imagine a better fit than Evan. It was actually a suggestion I had brought up to the band.”