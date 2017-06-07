Is ‘Downton Abbey’ immersive experience headed to The Venetian?

"Downton Abbey." (Courtesy)

We have a Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor this wacked Wednesday:

Is the new NBC Universal Studios and Imagine Exhibitions “Downton Abbey” immersive experience headed to Las Vegas? The global TV phenomenon gets its own exhibition opening June 17 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and it has set off a raft of rumors that sister hotel The Venetian will land it for the Strip.

Here’s how it all began:

It is billed as an extraordinary journey through the grand home of “Downton Abbey” that will connect visitors with favorite characters and locations, as well as showcase never-before-seen footage and historic moments. Fans will come up close to more than 50 official costumes worn by the cast, including Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.

The exhibition experience also will feature a “Downton”-themed tea room and gift shop. The global tour will offer in-depth insight into the remarkable time period in which the show is set. Here are 10 best moments:

Spanning World War I and post-war years through The Roaring ’20s, visitors will learn about British society, culture and fashion, in addition to the historical events of the era, which would go on to shape the world. I’m definitely going to brush up on my English history!