Is the Strip ready for sacred sexuality?

I ’m a comedienne — a very physical one. One day, after a particularly intense performance in Chicago, an audience member came up and presented me with a crystal. A crystal that had fallen out of my bra while performing. I was busted!

“Magic Mike Live!” has become a phenomenon in a very short time since its debut early summer at the Hard Rock Hotel. It’s sold out right past New Year’s. Yes, it’s another male burlesque show but it comes with a real difference and not just because its master of ceremonies is a female.

Lyndsay Hailey talked with me about her unique role and unique beliefs — and the night a crystal fell out of her bra.

I always carry rose quartz near my heart because it is said to raise your heart energy by holding the frequency of unconditional love. Sometimes, I have other crystals in my bra, too, depending on what I’m working through or what I sense the audience needs. I do it for us all … you’re welcome!

Hello, my name is Lyndsay Hailey and I carry crystals in my bra. I’m a hippie. I love to meditate. I practice Kundalini yoga, go to energy healers and have multiple spirit animals. I am also the female emcee for “Magic Mike Live.”

As a spiritual person, the last place I’d ever imagine myself would be at the helm of a bunch of dudes taking off their clothes. So, why me? Well, I have a lot of beliefs, but coincidences ain’t one of ‘em.

I’m often told that the world isn’t ready to discuss energy and sacred sexuality. However, I feel we must allow ourselves to share our esoteric understandings so we don’t suffer in isolation as we experience these shifts.

If you’re the type of person that nerds out on numbers and statistics, the energetic frequency of our planet is actually rising. In 2014, the earth’s Schumann resonance, which is used to measure the planet’s electromagnetic field, rose from 7.83 hertz to levels spiking between 15 and 25 hertz.

Physicists and theologians are in agreement that the energetic components of the human being are shifting — dare I say “mutating” — to keep up with these higher frequencies or energies here on earth.

Thus, higher frequency habits such as yoga, meditation and conscious eating are entering our collective cultural consciousness so that we can keep up with the evolving frequency of our planet.

This includes the understanding of sacred sexuality and the great shift from lower sexual energies to the understanding of the immense power of the sexual act.

How is sacred sexuality higher in frequency than our current cultural perception of sexuality? Sacred sexuality acknowledges the physical body and the energy body.

Prior to my spiritual awakening, I had my fair share of “boyfriends” — which is code for “the men I slept with.” But even with the people I loved, something was missing from actual sex. I knew it wasn’t as good as it gets. What was missing was my energy body, a.k.a. my spirit.

The spirit body can only activate when you are in the energy of self-love and in the presence of someone who holds that same love for you and for themselves at the same moment in time. Seems easy enough!

Imagine incorporating the energy body into anything sexual. So this is a call to all performers, people from all walks of life, even Celine Dion song lovers, my “Magic Mike Live” cast mates and anyone who uses sexual energy to heal others. I’m inviting you to consciously incorporate the awareness of sacred sexual energy in everything you do.

Let’s move away from a society that just admires, loves and fantasizes over hot bods — wasting all of our manifesting energy and thinning our energetic potency — to a society where we start to look at the actual energetic capabilities of sex.

Is the Strip ready for sacred sexuality? I’d say yes. The better question is — is the world?”