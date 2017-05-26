John Fogerty celebrates 72nd birthday; Tenors of Rock’s 100th show

John Fogerty, center and with his two sons, celebrates his 72nd birthday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

The cake for John Fogerty's 72nd birthday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

The cake for John Fogerty's 72nd birthday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Harrah's headliners Tenors of Rock commemorates its 100th show Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Harrah's headliners Tenors of Rock commemorates its 100th show Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Harrah's headliners Tenors of Rock commemorates its 100th show Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Harrah's headliners Tenors of Rock commemorates its 100th show Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty celebrated his 72nd birthday with an over-the-top cake presentation during his sold-out performance Wednesday night at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The cake by Gimme Some Sugar Las Vegas was a replica of John’s guitar “ACME.”

After the band’s performance of “New Orleans,” John’s son, Tyler, wheeled out the massive cake onstage while older brother Shane prompted the band and audience members to sing their father “Happy Birthday.”

The family posed onstage for photos, then continued into the classic “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” The music legend wowed fans with his energy and stage presence and has shows Saturday and Sunday, his birthdate.

100 SHOWS

In recognition of their 100th performance at Harrah’s on Wednesday night, the cast and crew of Tenors of Rock celebrated the milestone with a rock and roll-inspired cake presentation onstage after the show.

After a standing ovation to conclude the high-energy performance, the full company gathered onstage for photos and to share laughter-filled stories from the production’s run. The rockin’ two-tiered cake by Showboy Bake Shop featured edible images from the production and was topped by fondant silhouettes of the five British frontmen and emblazoned with their insignia.

GUNS N’ ROSES RETURN

Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, announcing today 15 North American stadium and arena stops on the “Not in This Lifetime Tour.” The Live Nation production includes a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 17. Pre-sale for Citibank card members begins Tuesday, with M Life reward members getting access June 2. General public sales start June 3.

The sold-out leg of their European stadium tour continues Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, before steamrolling on to audiences across Britain, other European countries and Israel. One reviews called it “the triumphant return of one of the most important bands to cross rock music history.”

NEW RESTAURANT

Chicago’s Bavette Steakhouse has signed on to join the lineup of eateries when Monte Carlo is transformed into Park MGM in October. Bavette, which Andrew Harper described as “one of the best in the world,” is part of the Hogsalt collection of Chicago’s restaurant concepts.

Its eclectic menu has a French flair, and the meats, cocktail and wine program are a nod to the history of steakhouses and 1920s speakeasies. Glowing chandeliers and jazz will transport guests into an intimate space that blends Gilded Age opulence with wood and leather comforts of chophouses gone by.

‘GREAT NEWS’

Earlier this year, I was Tina Fey’s guest filming on her new TV show “Great News,” which was broadcast Tuesday night on NBC. To my surprise, though, as I didn’t tune in, my one day of filming in Hollywood turned into back-to-back episodes.

To those who texted me the “great news,” thanks, but I wish that I’d known the airdate in advance so I could watch my acting efforts on the two new episodes that closed out the first season’s finale. The show has been renewed with a 13-episode pickup for Season 2, so I hope that I’ll get a call to reprise my role.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.